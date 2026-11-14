Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy asks Congress for $50 billion amid nationwide ground stop

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy blamed old air traffic control technology for the nationwide ground stop while demanding Congress for $50 billion for updated systems.

Speaking at a press briefing at the White House on Friday, Nov. 13, Duffy, 55, addressed the rare nationwide ground stop of all flights in the U.S., which was issued by the Federal Aviation Administration just before 4 p.m. ET on Friday due to an issue caused by a temporary telecommunications outage. The FAA lifted the ground stop around 8:30 p.m. ET, over five hours after the initial public alert.

As air travel has been thwarted into chaos at major airports across the country, amid thousands of flight delays and cancellations, Duffy answered "what happened" to cause such a disruption, one that hasn't occured since January 2023.

Duffy said the switches in the air traffic control system became overloaded with data, which were to blame for the ground stop.

Thousands of flights were canceled and delayed due to the ground stop on Friday, Nov. 13

"What we have is an incredibly old air traffic control system," Duffy explained at the briefing at the White House. "The president, for the last year, has been asking Congress to fully fund a full build of a brand new air traffic control system."

"We have TDM telecoms, so this is analog telecom," Duffy continued. "Our switches, our routers, actually got overloaded with data... they started to give us inconsistency in the data from those routers. And because of that, we shut the system down."

He detailed that the new switches replaced during his tenure worked, but that it was the old hardware that went down.

Duffy then called on Congress to fund a "complete overhaul" of the air traffic control system.

"I think the question for the American people is: Do you want your Congress to fund this?" Duffy said.

"Let's not do a patchwork fix to a system that's critical for every single family," he said, detailing that it's a bipartisan issue.

Duffy detailed that President Donald Trump asked Congress for $30 billion. "I want $50 billion," Duffy said.

He said that Congress "wastes a lot of money," adding, "What's more important than having an air traffic control system that actually works?"

He detailed some of the issues with the air traffic control towers that are almost 100 years old, saying they have leaky roof and faulty air conditioning and elevators. Duffy said he wants new towers constructed and investments made in the "embarrassing" airports around the country.

Sean Duffy urged Congress to fund $50 billion in improvements for the FAA's technology systems

"Let's get the money so we never have to come at 8:30 at night and have a press conference on why air travel was shut down," Duffy added.

This comes after the transportation secretary told Politico in an interview on Wednesday, Nov. 11, that the White House is seeking to secure $30 billion to invest in upgrades for the air traffic control system. He told the outlet that he planned on meeting with lawmakers next week and the week after Thanksgiving to discuss the request.

However, at the press briefing, Duffy appeared to raise the request by $20 billion while urging Congress for the "emergency funding" amid the ground stop.

It's unclear whether lawmakers will move forward with the request as federal officials investigate the issues with its FAA technology systems. Duffy said he's focused on the safety of Americans and noted that it may take some time for operations to return to normal. However, everything should be back up and running smoothly for Thanksgiving travel.

"I think we're going to be back up and operational as we come into the heat of travel during Thanksgiving," Duffy said.