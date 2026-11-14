Rubio gave a speech where he said North Korea at least wasn't

Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended North Korea leader Kim Jogn Un in a speech to a conservative legal group on ‌Friday, while the U.S. dealt with multiple disasters, including the FAA grounding all flights after a "communication error."

Rubio told the group, "North Korea is governed by a guy who is not interested in conquering in Japan. He just wants to survive. I'm not excusing the things that he's done. I'm just saying. He's not looking to invade Japan or China or whatever."

California Governor Gavin Newsom reacted by writing on X: "Don't worry, America, while you're stuck at the airport this Friday night, Marco Rubio is defending North Korea."

Rubio's comment came amid a speech against the International Criminal Court, where Rubio contrasted North Korea with Iran's Islamic State government, and said the U.S. goal in the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran was to ensure Tehran never acquires a nuclear weapon. He argued that stopping Iran is especially urgent because, in his view, the country's "radical Shiite clerics" have an expansionist mindset - unlike, in his opinion, Kim Jong Un.

Rubio also argued against the ICC, of which he pointed the U.S. is not a member

Rubio pointed to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un-whom Donald Trump met with three times-saying he was not defending North Korea's abuses but describing Kim as focused on staying in power rather than trying to expand territorially or invade neighbors.

Rubio also used the speech to attack what he called the "weaponization of international law," portraying it as a tool used by elites and international institutions to constrain U.S. actions.

Speaking at the Federalist Society's National Lawyers Convention, he issued a pointed warning to the International Criminal Court (ICC), arguing that it is attempting to impose rules the United States does not recognize. He reiterated the Trump administration's position that the U.S. would not "submit to the sterile vision of radical judges or soulless global bureaucrats."

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Rubio said Americans have never agreed to be bound by the ICC, but claimed the court and its allies have effectively appointed themselves arbiters of the international order-acting as "judge, jury, and executioner." He criticized the ICC as unaccountable while still claiming power to investigate, prosecute, and jail Americans under laws the U.S. neither approved nor controls.

Using a historical analogy, Rubio warned the court not to try to enforce its decisions against Americans, quoting the Roman general Pompey: "Stop quoting laws to men with swords."

The ICC is a Netherlands-based court created in 2002 to prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide, generally when national systems cannot or will not pursue accountability. The U.S. signed the Rome Statute that established the court but never ratified it; Israel, Russia, and China are also not members.

The Trump administration has been openly hostile to the ICC for years and has previously sanctioned its prosecutors and judges. Rubio's remarks came as Washington sought to intensify pressure on the court, especially after ICC judges issued an arrest warrant for Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over alleged crimes in Gaza.