NBC's Dan Hicks suddenly died at the age of 64

Tiger Woods honored his "great friend" Dan Hicks following the legendary broadcaster's death at age 64. Hicks' death was confirmed by his wife, Hannah Storm, who shared the devastating news on Thursday morning. Tributes have poured in from across the media landscape and sports world, with Hicks recognized as an iconic voice in golf, the Olympics, and Notre Dame football.

"Dan Hicks was beloved by all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him. His kindness, warmth, and presence will be deeply missed," Woods posted on X. "Like so many in the golf world, Dan was a great friend to me both on and off the course. I had the utmost respect for him and the incredible job he did for our sport for decades.

"Our thoughts are with Hannah and their daughters during this incredibly difficult time. I hope they find comfort in knowing how much he meant to so many people and the lasting impact he made on everyone whose life he touched." Elsewhere, Al Michaels also choked up during an emotional Thursday Night Football tribute to Hicks.

Woods' tribute came after an initial statement from Hicks' wife, which said, "Our family is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Dan following an acute illness.

"He was a devoted husband of over 30 years, loving father to our three daughters, and cherished friend to so many. His loss is immeasurable."

Tiger Woods paid an emotional tribute to Hicks

Since 2000, Hicks served as the lead play-by-play announcer for NBC Sports' PGA Tour events. During his career, he fronted coverage for major tournaments including the U.S. Open, The Open Championship, the U.S. Women's Open, the Ryder Cup, and the Presidents Cup.

ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Dan Hicks, a respected voice in sports broadcasting and husband of ESPN anchor Hannah Storm.

"Hannah is a cherished member of the ESPN family, and our hearts are with her, their three daughters and all who knew and loved Dan, including his NBC colleagues, during this incredibly difficult time. We extend our deepest condolences and stand alongside Hannah and her family."

Hicks covered 16 Olympic Games during his career, working as a play-by-play commentator for 15 of them, starting at the 1992 Games in Barcelona. Earlier this year, he delivered play-by-play coverage for Alpine skiing for NBC Sports at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

"Dan had a gift for making a moment feel as big as it was without ever making it about himself. He was just as kind when the cameras were off, and always asked about my family before asking about my game," wrote PGA Tour star Jordan Spieth on X.

"I'm so grateful he was the one telling the story in so many of our memories. Thinking of Hannah, their kids and the entire NBC family."