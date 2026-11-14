Harry claims he wants to make up with his father, but his actions are saying something else, according to reputation expert Eric Schiffer

Prince Harry is locked in an emotional "war of attrition" against the Royal Family, with top reputation expert Eric Schiffer warning that his erratic media tactics are operating like a "rival court" that risks destroying any final shred of family trust.

The chairman of Reputation Management Consultants claims the Duke of Sussex's recent public behavior has triggered an ongoing wave of "trust carnage" inside palace walls. While Schiffer believes Harry's decision to pursue alternative public platforms was a desperate attempt to bridge the gap with his father, he argues it has achieved the exact opposite - leaving King Charles and Prince William completely guarded.

"He is playing with nuclear weapons," Schiffer warns, noting that using a sitdowm interview as a means to get the king's attention acts as "rat poison" for meaningful reconciliation.

"Every time Harry or his camp drops an ambiguous hint or a media leak about the family, it feels like a radioactive strike to Buckingham Palace," said Schiffer. It leaves William feeling like he'd rather drink hot lava than sit down with his brother."

The branding guru points out that the King's sheer volume of state duties and constitutional obligations means he cannot spend time deciphering mixed messages.

Harry recently talked about his family during an interview, which wasn't a good idea, says Schiffer

Schiffer stresses that if Harry is sincere about an authentic, genuine repair that lasts into his later years, his smartest and only move is simple: he needs to "zip it."

The stakes could not be higher for the Sussexes. Schiffer emphasizes that the core of Harry's desire to fix the relationship is not about geography or status, but about his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The king reportedly wants to know he is dealing with a mature, loyal son who has "gotten the memo" and can be fully trusted to keep family matters private.

Instead, the Duke's lack of self-discipline and ongoing failure to grasp second-order effects continue to bleed his credibility dry.

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The PR expert warns that anything short of a 100 percent, ironclad media blackout from Team Sussex - when it comes to talking about the Royal Family - will only lead to further excruciating distance between the camps.

"Harry has shown he can be a disciplined person - he was a warrior in the military," Schiffer noted. "But he must keep his emotions in check. True self-discipline right now means zero commentary about the King or Prince William, no leaking, and ensuring his team holds the absolute highest standards.

"The best action Harry can take right now is no action at all."