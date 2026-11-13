Emergency personnel and crews are on the scene after a tanker crashed into a river cruise in New Orleans

After a tanker slammed into a docked river cruise ship on the Mississippi River, leaving dozens injured, New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno said every passenger and crew member was accounted for in what she called "truly a miracle on the Mississippi," before revealing just how bad the accident could have been.

Moreno said the tanker also narrowly missed striking a major bridge that carries around 160,000 vehicles each day, a near-disaster she highlighted as crews rushed to rescue people from the river after the crash.

In a statement, Moreno confirmed the collision happened at about 12:30 p.m., when the American Heritage, a river cruise ship operated by American Cruise Lines, was docked at the Port of New Orleans. She said a tanker called the Atlantic Asphalt lost control and hit the cruise ship.

After the impact, passengers began disembarking, but the situation quickly turned dangerous, the mayor said. Moreno told reporters the cruise ship started to sink, then eventually toppled and flipped, sending people in the water.

A total of 32 people were hospitalized following the T-bone collision of the two ships

LCMC Health was treating 32 passengers at local hospitals following the incident, according to WDSU, and Moreno said none of the injuries were believed to be critical. At the time of the crash, reports said 129 passengers and crew members were aboard the American Heritage.

"At this moment, the information that we have, we have 0 people unaccounted for," Moreno said, adding that the outcome was "truly a miracle on the Mississippi." She credited first responders from multiple agencies for moving quickly as the emergency unfolded.

"It was an all hands on deck approach," Moreno said, thanking Port NOLA Harbor Police for being first on scene and going into the water to start pulling people out. She also praised New Orleans firefighters, who, she said, jumped into action using ladders along the dock to help people climb to safety. The mayor added that other ships on the river responded as volunteers, helping rescue passengers as the cruise ship capsized.

DON'T MISS...

The boat eventually turned over on its side and sank

Video circulating on social media appeared to show people wearing life preservers in the river as boats moved in to help. Bystanders described frantic moments in the minutes after the collision, with one witness telling WDSU-TV: "Surreal - that's what that was. Fifteen minutes from impact to where it rolled over."

Port officials said passengers were escorted into the Port of New Orleans Administration Building at 1350 Port of New Orleans Place, where they received triage care and assistance. "Our immediate priority is the safety of all passengers, crew members and first responders," officials said in a statement, calling it an "active and evolving incident." The port added that the number of injuries and the cause of the allision had not yet been confirmed and that additional updates would be provided as information was verified.

Responding agencies included Port NOLA Harbor Police, the New Orleans Fire Department, the New Orleans Police Department, the U.S. Coast Guard and emergency medical personnel. Moreno also thanked Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, saying he quickly offered state resources and traveled to the scene.