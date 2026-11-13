Around 129 passengers were aboard the cruise vessel at the time, according to Port of New Orleans of

Passengers on a capsizing cruise ship in New Orleans were observed gripping the railings and attempting to scramble to safety.

Others were being pulled from the 66-degree Fahrenheit (19-degree Celsius) river onto neighboring vessels as rescue efforts continue following a collision with a significantly larger tanker.

Some passengers stood near the railing as the opposite side of the American Heritage tilted deeper into the water. Approximately 129 passengers were on the cruise ship at the time, according to Port of New Orleans officials.

The Atlantic Asphalt tanker collided with American Cruise Lines' American Heritage at around 12:30 p.m. while the cruise ship was docked at 1350 Port of New Orleans Place, reports the Mirror US.

Emergency personnel and crews are on the scene after a tanker crashed into a river cruise in New Orleans, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

The American Heritage had moored roughly two hours earlier to begin passenger disembarkation, the Port of New Orleans stated. Emergency response teams have reached the scene and are carrying out rescue and response operations.

"Multiple individuals have been rescued, and search-and-rescue operations remain ongoing," a city spokesperson told ABC News.

"Our immediate priority is the safety of all passengers, crew members and first responders. This remains an active and evolving incident. The number of injuries and the cause of the allision have not yet been confirmed. Additional updates will be provided as information is confirmed," the Port said in a news release. Click here to follow the Mirror US on Google News to stay up to date with all the latest news, sports, and entertainment stories.

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Governor Jeff Landry confirmed he had been informed about the situation and was traveling to New Orleans as of 2 p. m.

Mayor Helena Moreno verified that multiple individuals have been brought to safety while search-and-rescue operations are ongoing. "Public safety agencies are coordinating response efforts, with the immediate priority being the safety and rescue of those involved. This remains an active and developing incident," Moreno said in a statement.

Video clips circulating on social media platforms showed the cruise ship tilting, with passengers climbing over guardrails to flee the encroaching water.

"Guests and crew were evacuated, and we are deeply concerned for everyone involved. We will share more information as it becomes available," American Cruise Lines said in a statement.

"We are in close coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities," the statement added.

Following the incident, the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority announced the temporary halt of ferry services across the Mississippi River, encouraging travelers to find alternative transportation methods.

Officials have initiated an investigation to determine what caused the collision.