Nicole

Nicole Scherzinger flaunted her new look on Instagram

The Pussycat Dolls star Nicole Scherzinger showed off her fresh transformation on Instagram, in a new post captioned "still that girl 20 years later" with a fire heart emoji.

The Instagram post showed the singer, 48, posing with a plump pout in a black sports top, revealing her bare torso. The musician displayed her new look in different filters. The first picture, with seemingly no filter, had the text "make the photo a little brighter," and the next seemingly brighter picture, displayed the text, "eh idk maybe make it b&w" followed by a black and white picture captioned "you know what, just go back to the start."

The last photo in the carousel featured an older picture of Scherzinger, seemingly without the plump lips. Fans were quick to gush over the singer's beauty, with a viewer commenting, "Looking better than 20 years ago!" and someone else said, "Absolutely stunning" with heart eye emojis.

Nicole Scherzinger showed off her glamorous look on Instagram

Nicole Scherzinger showed off her glamorous look on Instagram featuring full, plump lips.

While some fans gushed over the singer's beauty, others disapproved of her transformation. An Instagrammer wrote, "Unbelievable" with a heart eyed emoji, while another said, "Always gorgeous, AND the best voice out there!!!!"

Other fans were less thrilled, with one writing, "Why are you naked. Relax." While another sniped, "The body is unreal, a 10 out of 10, but the lips are unfortunately a fail..."

The singer has talked about her struggles with self-confidence

The singer has previously opened up about struggling with her self-confidence and self-image.

In a May 2015 interview with Cosmopolitan, she said, "I've been struggling with self-acceptance my whole life."

"We get so caught up in comparing ourselves to other people. Eventually, you're going to have to embrace and love yourself for who you are."

Plastic surgery rumors have swirled for a while

Fans have repeatedly alleged that the singer has gone under the knife, but Scherzinger hs denied this and claimed that her ageless looks come from taking care of herself and staying hydrated.

Nicole said in 2016, "It's about drinking a lot of water and getting a lot of sleep. It's crazy what hot yoga or going on an amazing run will do."

An aesthetic analyst previously told Daily Mirror that the singer probably had "Botox in her forehead and glabella (in between the eyebrows) as she has a particularly smooth forehead, lifted eyebrow arches and a limited frown/expression."

Scherzinger has previously denied getting cosmetic surgery

The singer previously rubbished rumors that she had gotten work done.

When asked by The Sun in 2016 if she'd has any cosmetic surgery, she said, "No, I haven't."

"I think for me it's more about taking care of yourself from the inside out. I think health is really important.

"Anybody can always get that stuff done, but for me how I feel inside is a true reflection," she added.

The vocalist has reflected on not fitting in because of her skin color

"Growing up was hard for me, I didn't really fit in especially with my skin color. But now it's a melting pot and everyone's mixed. I love how diverse it is," she said in a previous interview with Get the Gloss.

She added that she also previously struggled to find the right shade match for her foundation.

Nicole Scherzinger's beauty routine

Scherzinger has also previously revealed her go-to skincare and beauty products.

"I add a lot of moisturiser to my foundations to illuminate my skin and use highlighter on my cheekbones. I also use cream blushes and cream eyeshadows - Chanel, Max Factor and MAC do the best ones," she said.

She also claimed to love Make Up For Ever lip liners and lipsticks.

The singer advised young women to make time for themselves

The singer advised young women to "make time" for themselves.

"Take care of yourself and do what makes you feel good. Eat the right food, exercise, workout, listen to music that puts you in a positive mood. Find time for prayer and meditation and make time for you - take a bath, go for a massage, workout, stretch," she told GetTheGloss.

Nicole Scherzinger's fitness routine

Earlier this year, the Pussycat Dolls singer made an Instagram post showing off her workout routine.

"You won't always feel ready. You won't always feel strong but stay grounded, show up anyway. That's where real strength is built," she said.

"Nicole's total-body strength session uses some cardio on the running machine to raise the heart rate and a range of weights to activate multiple muscle groups," Sarah Campus, PT, instructor, nutrition coach and founder of LDN MUMS FITNESS told Women's Health.