Emergency personnel and crews are on the scene after a tanker crashed into a river cruise in New Orl

A container ship struck a cruise ship on the Mississippi River near New Orleans, with striking images and footage of the collision emerging online.

Approximately 129 people were aboard the cruise ship at the time of the incident, according to officials with the Port of New Orleans. Authorities have yet to confirm any injuries or the cause of the collision.

The Atlantic Asphalt tanker collided with American Cruise Lines' American Heritage at around 12:30 p.m. while the vessel was docked at 1350 Port of New Orleans Place.

"Guests and crew were evacuated, and we are deeply concerned for everyone involved," American Cruise Lines said in a statement. "We will share more information as it becomes available."

The American Heritage had docked roughly two hours earlier to begin disembarking passengers.

Emergency response teams are currently on site, carrying out rescue and response operations, reports the Mirror US.

"Our immediate priority is the safety of all passengers, crew members, and first responders. This remains an active and evolving incident. The number of injuries and the cause of the collision have not yet been confirmed. Additional updates will be provided as information is confirmed," the Port stated in an official news release.

Governor Jeff Landry confirmed he was aware of the situation and was en route to New Orleans as of 2 p.m.

"We are aware of the incident on the Mississippi, and we are in close contact with local officials and law enforcement. I am headed to New Orleans now," Landry posted to X just before 3 p.m. Friday.

Rep. Troy Carter, D-La., said he was closely monitoring the response. "I am devastated to hear about the ships crashing near the Port of New Orleans," Carter wrote on X. "I am monitoring the situation closely and praying for the swift rescue of survivors and for all emergency crews responding to the situation."

Footage circulating on social media shows the cruise capsizing and people climbing over railings to get away from the water. Newer photos show the boat on its side, partially submerged on the river.

A container ship appears to have struck a steamboat on the Mississippi River

A maritime expert at Tulane University, told local news outlet Fox 8 that he suspected the incident was caused by either steerage failure or engine failure.

Martin J Davies said: "This ship is headed upriver and for it to have lost the ability to avoid the moored vessel, there must have been some fairly substantial failure, with the steering gear or the propulsion of the ship to prevent them from avoiding the vessel on shore. Given that the pressure of the water going downriver is sufficiently strong that the upbound ship would have been going fairly slowly. So that's my first thought upon looking at the footage."

The city's emergency preparedness agency, NOLA Ready, has urged people to avoid the area and allow responders to work.