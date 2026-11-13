Dancing with the Stars Payday

It seems to pay to be a part of Dancing With the Stars-but potentially only in certain roles amongst the large cast.

The dance competition series, which will soon wrap its 35th season on ABC, has a large cast of consistent faces, from the judges and hosts to its revolving cast of pro dancers and, of course, celebrities.

Now, with the show marching towards its finale and having upsetting eliminations, some are beginning to scrutinize other elements and aspects of the show-including what the various members of the cast make for their participation on it.

Fans have long wondered what the show might pay its large cast, as it has a likely expensive budget to also pay for music, props and set pieces, elaborate hair and makeup, and an array of sparkling and shiny costumes.

Here's what the cast is paid on the long-running show.

It seems to pay to be a part of Dancing With the Stars-but potentially only in certain roles amongst the large cast.

The dance competition series, which will soon wrap its 35th season on ABC, has a large cast of consistent faces, from the judges and hosts to its revolving cast of pro dancers and of course, celebrities.

Now, with the show marching towards its finale and having upsetting eliminations, some are beginning to scrutinize other elements and aspects of the show-including what the various members of the cast make for their participation on it.

Fans have long wondered what the show might pay its large cast, as it has a likely expensive budget to also pay for music, props and set pieces, elaborate hair and makeup, and an array of sparkling and shiny costumes.

Here's what the cast is paid on the long-running show.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough are paid well for their hosting gigs

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough have two very important jobs on the show's live broadcasts: as the co-hosts who keep things running smoothly between performances, and to attempt to get genuine reactions from the celebrities to the judges' critiques.

Since they took over as a co-hosting duo in Season 32, the pair have also taken on extra gigs that previous hosts like Tyra Banks, Tom Bergeron, and a slew of other female co-hosts have not. The pair also occasionally perform on the show, joining the team dances, occasionally dancing in group numbers, and even sometimes partnering up with celebrities for their routines as well.

Because of the work they put in, the two are paid well to reflect that work.

However, there is a discrepancy between their paychecks

While the two are both paid well, there is a difference in their pay.

According to The U.S. Sun, Ribeiro, 55, earns $1.75 million per season for his role on the show, while Hough, 38, makes $500,000 less, at $1.25 million per season, with the difference largely because the Fresh Prince alum is the "main host," while the former pro isn't.

"Alfonso has been hosting since 2022 and brings his own history with the show, having won Season 19," a source told the publication. "His experience in Hollywood, his admiration from viewers and his established relationship with the franchise support the substantial hosting fee."

"She brings a different kind of value to the show than Alfonso. Her value comes from her being a two-time DWTS champion and a former judge. She also has a lot of Hollywood credits under her belt," the source added. "But Alfonso is considered the ‘main host,' so he gets more than Julianne."

The judges are also paid handsomely

When it comes to the show's judges, it pays to sit behind the desk.

While the exact figures for Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough aren't confirmed, it has previously been reported that Hough, who joined as a judge in season 29 and took over the position of head judge after Len Goodman's retirement and death following season 31, likely makes a salary similar to what he was when he left the show.

Though Goodman-and potentially Inaba and Tonioli as well, who have been with the show since its inception- started off with a $125,000 salary in 2005, he was making $1.2 million by the time he left.

With Hough, who also competed on the show for 17 seasons before becoming a judge and won six Mirrorballs in that time, taking over his job, it is likely he makes a similar amount-and Inaba and Tonioli potentially also make similar amounts after 35 seasons in their jobs.

When it comes to the pro dancers, the pay can vary widely

As for the show's pro dancers, there is a much larger difference in pay, not only amongst them, but from what the hosts and judges are expected to make.

Like the judges, the exact amounts of money the pros make for their jobs has never been explicitly confirmed, and can vary because they all negotiate their contracts separately, but they have reportedly earned significantly less over the years than the others.

More senior pros make more money

Jenna Johnson had previously revealed that while everyone negotiates different amounts in their contracts, salaries can also differ because of seniority-meaning pros like her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, who have been with the show for fifteen years, make significantly more than pros like Adele Zaikman and Hailey Bills, who both compete for the first time in season 35.

As for amounts, starting salaries have been reported as ranging from $1,200 to $1,600 per episode per season when pros start out, with reported maximum payouts of $100,000 per season.

The celebrities are also paid

While the celebrities are all competing for glory on the show, as well as the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, there is a payday for them as well, as they do get a check when they compete on the show.

While the max amounts they are paid is not clear, celebrities are said to all start off with a $125,000 signing bonus, which covers pay for the first weeks of rehearsals and the first two weeks of the season.

Their pay is on a sliding scale

Beyond a signing bonus, the celebrities are said to be paid on a sliding scale depending on how long they remain in the competition, with it reported back in Season 28 that the maximum they can make is $295,000.

It's unclear what the numbers may be now, though as far back as 2010, the grand totals they could make was $345,000-with the extra amounts earned varying based on how many weeks they remained in the competition.

Those original numbers were $10,000 for weeks 3 and 4, then $20,000 if they lasted through weeks five and six. Those that made it to weeks seven and eight got $30,000, and anyone who made it to the semifinals or finals would get $50,000.

At the end of the show, there is no extra money

However, after the extra pay when they make it to the finale, nothing else changes for the celebrities-and they all make the same amount at the end of the competition.

The winner doesn't receive any extra money, with the only prize at the end of the competition being the trophy-and the bragging rights that come with it.

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays on ABC and Disney .