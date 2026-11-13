City officials are looking for answers after the list of violations was revealed

Officials have not confirmed the cause of the building's collapse in Brooklyn on Wednesday, but city housing records show 98 open violations at the property.

Eight people were killed, including two children, and more were injured when the building at 1321 Flatbush Ave partially collapsed. The New York City Department of Buildings said it is looking into everything and everyone involved, including the construction contractors next door and the landlord of the building that collapsed.

City inspectors have revealed a long history of problems prior to the tragedy. According to city records, there were 98 open violations at the property at the time of the incident.

City officials wrapped up search and rescue operations on Thursday afternoon

What were the 98 open violations at 1321 Flatbush Avenue?

The violations date back as far as 1972, and of the 98 violations, 21 are Class C, or "immediately hazardous," per the NYC Housing Preservation and Development website.

The violations included reports of bedbugs and plumbing leaks. Others cited peeling lead paint, a leaky roof, defective fire-retardant material, and unsafe electrical wiring.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams told CBS News, "My office is also just looking into disturbing things we heard about the property and the property owner who may have been negligent."

The building is owned by the Isolag Realty Corporation, and a man named Olufemi Falade is listed as the company's registered agent, the outlet reported.

Following the collapse, visible cracks on the north, south, and west facades of the building were brought to light and had been detailed in a Department of Buildings report and site survey before construction began at the site next door.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Thursday that he was "incredibly troubled" that cracks in the building had been flagged months before the collapse.

"A tragedy of this magnitude demands a comprehensive and thorough investigation, which includes both the construction site and the building that collapsed," Mamdani said.

The head of the New York Department of Buildings, Ahmed Tigani, said at a news conference on Thursday that no building code violations were reported at the building before the collapse.

"There were no violations or 311 complaints related to that in advance," Tigani said.

Mayor Mamdani expressed how troubling it is that the cracks were reported

What caused the Brooklyn building collapse?

At this point, it remains unclear whether the horrifying collapse was directly caused by excavation and foundation work at the site next door.

According to a statement to the AP, a stop-work order was issued in March after Department of Buildings inspectors concluded that the building on the lot in Flatbush was being demolished without adequate overhead protection such as netting and sheds to shield neighboring buildings.

At the time, the department was fined, but a month later, inspectors found demolition work had resumed in violation of the stop-work order, the department added.

Work was eventually given the green light in May, after the problems were addressed and corrected, according to officials.

That site is owned by a limited liability company run by Robert Fischman, which was seeking to build a 56,000-square-foot mixed-use building, according to WNBC.

The investigation into the deadly incident is ongoing, with city and law enforcement agencies shifting their focus to determining the cause of the disaster.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez has opened a criminal investigation to examine whether any criminal conduct contributed to the collapse.