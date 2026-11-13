Ashley discussed her mother Naomi's private political beliefs

Ashley Judd, daughter of the late Naomi Judd, has disclosed that the country music icon harbored concerns about potential "retaliation" from her fanbase throughout her career.

Naomi Judd (born Diana Ellen Judd) was a prominent figure in country music, best recognized as one half of the acclaimed duo The Judds. The Kentucky native collaborated with her daughter Wynonna, creating music together until her passing at age 76.

The mother-daughter pair secured 14 number-one country singles, produced several successful albums, and earned five Grammy Awards alongside nine Country Music Association (CMA) honors. Despite their widespread popularity in country music circles, Ashley contends her mother deliberately concealed her political beliefs to avoid stirring controversy among supporters.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Ashley explained, "Mom was afraid of disapproval and retaliation from the country music community if she didn't hold a certain political line that became a part of the public narrative of that genre of music."

Naomi never strictly aligned herself as a Republican, although she maintained previous connections with the party, including her support for Republican vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin. In her later years, Naomi refrained from endorsing particular candidates.

Ashley says she still communicates with her deceased mother

During her career, Naomi performed for seven different U.S. presidents, spanning both Democratic and Republican administrations. Ashley revealed that her mother held political views privately that differed from what she expressed publicly.

She said, "Certainly with anyone, but most especially with me, since I held the space for those conversations. She could share all kinds of political and social views that would surprise people if they thought Naomi Judd thought, felt, said that."

Ashley then referenced two controversial court cases that stood out in her memory. She told the news outlet, "Both the Navajo mother who harmed her children and the other woman who was on trial for murdering her children - Mom would have a lot of compassion for those women. And she would say they need help, not punishment."

Ashley also admitted feeling conflicted about revealing her mother's private thoughts after her death. She said, "I've debated with myself: is it okay for me to say that posthumously and attribute it to her?"

Naomi Judd passed away at the age of 76

Naomi died in 2022, with her death ruled a suicide after a prolonged battle with mental health issues. Ashley explained that despite her mother's passing, she believes they still maintain a connection beyond this life.

She described, "I'm still in a relationship with my mother, and so I've asked her these things. I was up the other morning writing with my dominant and non-dominant hand. And she said to me, or the part of my mother that lives in me, said, 'Honey, I told stories. You tell the truth.'"

Ashley wrapped up by saying, "So she has passed this baton to me, in a way. And stories that were acceptable in her space as a country music star as this mother of America. And the truth is my space."

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