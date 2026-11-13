Candace Cameron Bure on The View

During the latest episode of The View, former co-host Candace Cameron Bure joined the panel to discuss her recent victory on Special Forces following her 50th birthday in April.

The Full House actress and former View panelist completed one of the world's most grueling challenges during the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test finale on November 12, becoming one of just three celebrities to complete Season 5. Alongside Bure were Alexia Umansky, 30, and Collin Gosselin, 22.

After completing the final challenge, Bure spoke through tears as she shared a special dedication for the moment. "This one's for all the women out there," she said, adding, "No matter what challenges you have, physically you can do it." This comes after Whoopi Goldberg shared an on-air warning just days prior.

Speaking to The View panel about her experience, she praised the experience, saying she considers herself "blessed" to have had the opportunity.

But her former coworkers couldn't help but poke fun at her former seat at the table. Joy Behar joked with the actress, "So, let me ask you. What was harder to do? The Special Forces, or The View?"

In an attempt to turn the attention away, Bure teased the famously easy-going camera-man of the show. "It was hardest to work with Brian Teta every day; that was the most difficult," she quipped, trying to change the subject.

"So, it sounds like The View might've been harder," Sunny Hostin cut in.

"The View might've been harder," Bure finally admitted, before adding, "But I love you guys! I love you guys!"

Candace Cameron Bure left The View in 2016

She also noted, "It gave me a little taste of what our military does. Every day, every year, putting their lives on the line."

Later in the visit, the panel reflected on a decade-old video of Bure performing alongside Vanilla Ice on the show. The actress told the panel that they "put on a good party when you stop talking about politics!"

Bure served as a co-host on The View for two seasons, from 2015 through 2016. At the time, she lived in Los Angeles and was filming her Netflix reboot Fuller House, citing the stressful commuting as part of her decision to leave.

She also shares three children - Natasha, 28, Lev, 26, and Maksim, 24 - with her husband, Bradley Steven Perry.

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