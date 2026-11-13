Candace Cameron Bure on The View

During the latest episode of The View, former co-host Candace Cameron Bure joined the panel to discuss her recent victory on Special Forces following her 50th birthday in April.

The Full House actress completed one of the world's most grueling challenges during the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test finale on November 12, becoming one of just three celebrities to complete Season 5. Alongside Bure was Alexia Umansky, 30, and Collin Gosselin, 22.

After completing the final challenge, Bure spoke through tears as she shared a special dedication for the moment. "This one's for all the women out there," she said, adding, "No matter what challenges you have, physically you can do it."

Speaking to The View panel about her experience, she praised the experience, saying she considers herself "blessed" to have had the opportunity.

But, her former coworkers couldn't help but poke fun at her former seat at the table. Joy Behar joked with the actress, "So, let me ask you. What was harder to do? The Special Forces, or The View?"

In an attempt to turn the attention away, Bure teased the famously easy-going camera man of the show. "It was hardest to work with Brian Teta every day, that was the most difficult," she quipped, trying to change the subject.

"So, it sounds like The View might've been harder," Sunny Hostin cut in.

"The View might've been harder," Bure finally admitted, before adding, "But, I love you guys! I love you guys!"

She also noted, "It gave me a little taste of what our military does. Every day, every year putting their lives on the line."

Later in the visit, the panel reflected on a decade-old video of Bure performing alongside Vanilla Ice on the show. The actress told the panel that they "put on a good party when you stop talking about politics!"

Bure served as a co-host on The View for two seasons, from 2015 through 2016.

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