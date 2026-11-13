Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer has dropped a significant amount of weight over the past year, and she has just shown her new figure while on vacation

Amy Schumer is continuing to show off her incredible weight-loss transformation, and this time she was doing so on a luxury vacation.

The 45-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a playful video of herself on vacation in the Caribbean. The clip began with a makeup-free Amy looking rather nervous as she kept her balance aboard a lavish yacht.

She looked sensational in a white fitted swimsuit that was covered in an elegant pink rose pattern. The figure-hugging ensemble allowed the Trainwreck star to flaunt her noticeably slimmer frame, which she has openly admitted resulted from taking the GLP-1 medication Mounjaro.

Amy had her signature blonde locks scraped back in a shaggy style, revealing her natural curls and her stunning complexion.

The video then played a montage of beautiful scenes. One was of a crystal-clear sea, fish swimming, and a pair rowing a boat. The video then returned to Amy, who was putting on a wetsuit.

Amy looked amazing

Amy Schumer is continuing to reveal her amazing weight-loss transformation, and this time she has shown a bit of skin.

The 45-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a wholesome video of herself on vacation in the Caribbean. The clip began with a makeup-free Amy looking rather nervous as she kept her balance aboard a lavish yacht.

Amy went for the no make-up look

Amy had her signature blonde locks scraped back in a shaggy style, revealing her natural curls and her stunning complexion.

The video then played a montage of beautiful scenes. One was of a crystal-clear sea, fish swimming, and a pair rowing a boat. The video then returned to Amy, who was putting on a wetsuit.

About to go into the deep side

Amy was seen poking fun at their guide as she and her friend prepared to jump into the sea with their deep-diving gear on.

Amy looked sensational in a white fitted swimsuit that was covered in an elegant pink rose pattern.

The figure-hugging ensemble allowed the Trainwreck star to flaunt her noticeably slimmer frame, which she has openly admitted is the result of taking the GLP-1 medication Mounjaro.

Peace and pout!

The actress posed for a selfie underwater after exploring the coral and what the Caribbean Sea has to offer.

Amy threw up a peace sign for the fun snap in the deep blue sea.

She seemed to be having an incredible time as she enjoyed the underwater activity with the guide as she explored the ocean.

Amy got down with the fishes

The comedian was then filmed swimming with a variety of different fish. Fans were quick to comment on Amy's deep-diving experience. One user wrote, "You are so brave!" as another said, "Love that you love this!!!!" The actress also limited some of the comments on the upload in an interesting move.

Sit back and relax

After her time in the sea swimming with the fish, Amy got out and enjoyed the sunshine. She changed back into her floral swimsuit and added a wide-brimmed sun hat to protect herself from the sun's rays.

She lay down and sunbathed on the front of the boat with a friend as she lay on a beach towel and looked incredibly relaxed.

Amy has been open about her weight loss journey

In a photo posted to her Instagram stories, Amy posed wearing sunglasses, with her hair slicked back and a diving mask in hand.

"Thanks monjouro!" she wrote over the photo, misspelling Mounjaro, the popular weight-loss drug she has been on for over a year, clearly happy about the dramatic transformation she has undergone.