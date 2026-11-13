Putin does not see Ukraine as a legitimate country

Vladimir Putin's unwillingness to compromise on territorial concessions in Ukraine is an example of what he sees as "a yardstick for measuring how much power a state has," as one expert put it.

Peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials ended earlier this week in Abu Dhabi, and U.S. envoys have since met with Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin to conclude the discussions.

To analyze the talks, Express U.S. spoke exclusively to Dr. Robert Nalbandov, a Teaching Assistant Professor of Security Studies at East Carolina University, specializing in European security, international conflict, and political culture.

"For Ukraine, the most meaningful thing is the end of hostility. It means the removal of Russia from the occupied land, which basically brings any process of discussion and negotiation to an end, because the best possible scenario for Ukraine is the worst possible scenario for Russia, and vice versa," said Nalbandov.

Russia and Ukraine did agree in principle to a prisoner of war exchange, which reportedly could involve anywhere from hundreds up to 1,000 to 1,500 POWs from each side. However, little progress has been made with much else, it seems.

"Territory-wise, nothing will change really. Probably the most incremental and small change would be the return of the prisoners' humanitarian corridor and continuation of that discussion," said Nalbandov.

In the Abu Dhabi talks, Russia continued to demand Ukrainian territorial concessions far beyond Donbas, which the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said showed that the Kremlin had no willingness to compromise.

"Loss and victory, loss and gain, in Russian strategic military-political culture have always been measured in square footage, square meters, and square kilometers. It has always been about the land. The more land, the merrier. As the land is the yardstick, it is the yardstick for measuring how much power a state has, and how much power it projects and influences in the international arena," said Nalbandov.

Vladimir Medinsky said Russia would get back 'every inch' of land one way or another

"As long as Russia insists that this land is ours, it means that the land is theirs in their own eyes," he added.

This notion was expressed after the talks in Abu Dhabi, when Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation, told reporters that Moscow would reclaim "every inch of Russian land, one way or another."

Nalbandov also spoke about Putin's tendency to refer to Ukrainians as Russians, while insisting Ukraine is not a legitimate country.

Even back at the April 2008 NATO summit in Bucharest, according to LSE, Russian leader Vladimir Putin claimed that "Ukraine is not even a state! What is Ukraine? A part of its territory is [in] Eastern Europe, but a[nother] part, a considerable one, was a gift from us!" The idea that Ukraine is not a real country is deeply rooted in the Russian leadership.

"If Putin is saying that Ukraine is the same nation, then he's apparently waging a civil war against his own people," said Nalbandov.

Putin in Bucharest in 2008

Moving on to possible solutions to the war, Nalbandov spoke of one theorized by political science professor Chaim Kaufmann's in the 1990s.

"The only way to separate, the only way for a durable peace in terms of the civil wars is a complete physical separation of the belligerents, complete separation by defensive walls. The less people know about each other, the less interaction they have, the less of an issue they are for each other, the less they would hate each other in the end."

He added, "Another idea is reconciliation, the rebuilding of the identities, which was what happened after the Yugoslav War. When people were literally in Bosnia, when people spent a month in each other's houses - Bosniaks' and Serbs' houses, and vice versa-where they were, getting to know that, you know what? These are actually not evil people. They are the same people as us, and we can, in principle, coexist at the same time."