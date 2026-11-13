Donald Trump attended the Arlington Cemetery's Veterans Day ceremony on November 11

Donald Trump found himself subjected to ridicule after one of his assistants posted two videos of him from Veterans Day on social media.

Margo Martin, 31, who has served as White House Communications Advisor since 2025, is often referred to as Trump's "influencer" because of her pivotal role in shaping the administration's social media strategy. Armed with her iPhone, she regularly posts behind-the-scenes content and captures important moments, from campaign events to Oval Office meetings.

On Wednesday, November 11, Martin accompanied the president to the Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, joined by First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, and other administration officials.

During the solemn occasion, Martin recorded multiple videos, including footage of Trump's motorcade passing through the cemetery grounds and veterans being honored on this national day of remembrance.

She also posted a clip and photograph showing the president placing a wreath and paying tribute to veterans during the ceremony.

The video showed Trump saluting at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier alongside JD Vance as a brass band performed the American national anthem, reports the Irish Star.

The 80-year-old president, dressed in a navy suit, appeared to sway slightly on his feet and rock from side to side during the footage, though he maintained his salute throughout the anthem. Following Martin's posting of the video and the previously mentioned photograph, social media users were quick to condemn the president over his draft evasion history.

According to Selective Service records and reporting by The New York Times, Trump received five draft deferments during the Vietnam War in the late 1960s. Four of these were educational deferments while he was in college, and the fifth was a medical exemption granted in 1968 for bone spurs in his heels.

Responding to the alleged draft dodging, one X user wrote, "Bone spur Trump! What a global embarrassment."

Another user echoed the sentiment, stating, "He is a draft-dodging coward.

"And he dodged the Draft five times," a third user pointed out, while a fourth vented, "Bone Spurs Day ...POTUS. (that Veterans Day speech was horrible Margo)," accompanied by a clown emoji.

This follows an incident in which Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and members of his entourage were reprimanded by a U.S. Army sentinel after members of his group were overheard laughing and speaking loudly near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Veterans Day.

The sentinel on duty from the 3rd Infantry Regiment halted his patrol upon hearing the commotion and approached the group, commanding, "All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times."