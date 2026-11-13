Stock traders in Japan have been forced to use fax machines amid the outage

Traders throughout the financial sector are experiencing an unusually nostalgic workday as they've been compelled to rely on technology predating most of their careers. Many are resorting to telephones and even fax machines to conduct business amid the Microsoft disruptions.

These outages have triggered disruptions worldwide, affecting services ranging from Hotmail to Teams, and broader Microsoft 365 programs.

The international finance industry has borne the brunt of the impact, with organizations including the London Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq experiencing difficulties with their email systems. Nevertheless, these institutions have been prompt in assuring stakeholders that their core operations remain unaffected.

Bloomberg News reports that certain Japanese companies have verified that transactions are being executed via fax.

Microsoft Outlook is among the programs affected by the outage

The outlet added that brokerages across Singapore and India have also warned of massive delays in customer support, while the failure of Outlook and Teams has prompted an immediate shift to manual fallback operations. In Singapore, at CMC Markets, traders have resorted to relying on phone calls and WhatsApp to manually bypass automated online systems.

Trading volumes are expected to decline today due to the technical obstacles created by the outage. Financial professionals now find themselves in a holding pattern until normal service resumes.

This follows an incident involving the tech giant that has impacted numerous products, creating workplace disruption. The outage, which has affected users of the 365 suite, Teams, Outlook and Copilot, commenced last night (November 12); the company has acknowledged that a fix is "not taking as expected".

Stockbrokers have been forced to rely on alternative programs

At its peak on Thursday night, Downdetector showed more than 130,000 reports of Outlook problems in the U.S. While reported incidents have since declined, thousands of complaints persist across numerous countries.

The U.K. has also experienced disruptions, with police departments urging citizens to call in rather than report crimes online, and individuals reportedly having difficulty scheduling appointments with their family doctors.

In a statement released by Microsoft at 4:23 AM EST, the company said, "Recovery efforts are ongoing across impacted infrastructure. We are seeing early signs of stabilization, but service capacity has not yet returned to normal levels, and health remains variable as traffic is carefully reintroduced."

The company added that it would extend the "email timeout window" to 48 hours to help protect delayed messages while recovery remains ongoing.