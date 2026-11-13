Carys Zeta Douglas emulates mother Catherine Zeta Jones at recent NYC appearance

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' daughter, Carys Douglas, pulled an outfit straight from her famous mom's closet for a night out.

The 23-year-old was pictured on Wednesday night, November 12, wearing her mom's Gucci lace top, which her mom famously wore at the 1996 premiere of The Long Kiss Goodnight.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' daughter, Carys Douglas, pulled an outfit straight from her famous mom's closet for a night out.

The 23-year-old was pictured on Wednesday night, November 12, wearing her mom's Gucci lace top, which her mom famously wore at the 1996 premiere of The Long Kiss Goodnight. Carys channeled her inner Catherine Zeta-Jones in the daring look at the Gucci x Moda Operandi New York City Cocktail fashion event.

Unlike the 57-year-old Hollywood actress, who wore a sheer top over a black vest top to keep the outfit modest, Carys wore nothing beneath the top.

Carys paired her top with a black lace miniskirt, also from Gucci, and pulled the ensemble together with black tights.

She topped off her look with a Gucci bag, carrying it under her arm. Let's take a look at the details of Carys' outfit below.

Carys Zeta Douglas recreates mother Catherine Zeta-Jones 1990s look

Carys Douglas channeled her inner Catherine Zeta-Jones in the daring look at the Gucci x Moda Operandi New York City Cocktail fashion event.

Unlike the 57-year-old Hollywood actress, who wore a sheer top over a black vest top to keep the outfit modest, Carys wore nothing beneath the top.

Some of Carys' skin peeked through the lace of her outfit as it clung to her slim frame.

While she is a famous "nepo baby," meaning she's the child of two famous parents, her dad, Michael Douglas, recently revealed that he despised the term.

Michael is also a "nepo baby" because he's the son of famed actor Kirk Douglas.

Catherine's 1997 look inspired Carys' Wednesday night outfit

Catherine Zeta-Jones' red-carpet outfit for the 1996 Long Kiss Goodnight premiere was styled slightly differently from the way her daughter Carys wore it.

Beneath her vest was a sheer black garment, appearing to hide her bosom rather than spotlighting it like her daughter.

Carys and Catherine's outfit is from the Gucci collection of 1996

Catherine and Cary's designer low-cut outfit consisted of a black lace blouse and matching pants from Gucci's Spring/Summer 1996 collection by Tom Ford.

Carys added a bit of modesty with sheer black leggings

Carys' outfit showed more skin since there was nothing underneath the sheer top.

Rather than wearing the matching lace bottoms that came with the blouse, he sported a black skirt.

Carys' sheer black leggings were worn under her skirt, adding some modesty to the outfit, since her blouse was sheer and exposed the middle of her bosom.

Although styled different, Carys wore her hair similar to the way Catherine did at the premiere

While Carys might have worn the Gucci blouse a bit differently than her mom did almost 30 years ago, she seemed to keep her hairstyle much similar.

Carys wore lose body waves like mother Catherine

At the 1997 movie premiere, Catherine's hair was in loose, body waves, which is how Carys seemed to have her dark tresses styled for her night out with the girls.

Carys updated her mom Catherine's look to fit in with her generation

Carys' updated style was not only a blast from the past, but it also incorporated trends from a newer generation.