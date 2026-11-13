Americans celebrate Veterans Day

President Donald Trump lays a wreath in Arlington, Virginia, on Veterans Day.

The nations veterans were remembered and celebrated at the occasion.

People across America paid their respects on November 11 in honor of Veterans Day, commemorating the thousands of people who served the country.

President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance attended a wreath-laying ceremony in Arlington, Virginia, honoring the nation's veterans.

The day was not without its controversies, however, as a sentinel reprimanded a group that included U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at Arlington National Cemetery for allegedly laughing. The Pentagon later announced that Hegseth has since given the soldier, Specialist Thomas Iglesias, a Joint Service Commendation Medal "for the execution of his duties at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier".

Elsewhere, both Trump and Vance paid respects at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, along with other members of the administration.

Veterans Day in Virginia

Thousands of US citizens paid their respects to the country's veterans on Veterans Day this week, honoring those who served.

In Virginia, a British Armed Forces member can be seen taking part in a prayer during a Veterans Day ceremony at the Military

Veterans Day Parade New York

Ahead of the Veterans Day parade in New York, a person lays a wreath during the annual wreath-laying ceremony.

President Woodrow Wilson announced the first observance of Armistice Day on November 11, 1919, one year after the end of hostilities during World War 1.

Veterans March for Democracy

In Washington, peaceful protesters also gathered, holding up signs opposing Trump's war in Iran. One sign read "Trump's War Makes Your Fuel Costs Soar," while members of the audience listened to speakers during a Veterans Day Democracy Rally at Upper Senate Park on the same day as the ceremony in Virginia.

Veterans, military family members, advocates, and civilian allies gathered at the U.S. Capitol to reaffirm the constitutional oath.

Trump and Vance

President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance participated in a wreath-laying ceremony on November 11 to mark Veterans Day, honoring the thousands who have served the nation.

Armistice Day over the years

Armistice Day was initially dedicated to the memory of those who died during World War I, but over the years, it has been linked to all the wars that occurred after this as well. It now includes paying respects to all veterans who have served.

Veterans Day Parade New York (26315723069481)

Members of the FDNY carry the American flag and march during the Veterans Day parade on Wednesday. Mayor Mamdani joined Grand Marshal Suni Williams to open the nation's largest Veterans Day event in New York.

Pete Hegseth rebuked

However, the day was not without incident. At Arlington National Cemetery, a sentinel rebuked a group that included U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for allegedly laughing.

The Pentagon subsequently announced that Hegseth awarded the soldier, Specialist Thomas Iglesias, a Joint Service Commendation Medal "for the execution of his duties at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier".

Fireworks set off in Daytona

Fireworks were set off to mark the event during the Proud To Honor Veterans Day Classic hosted by Ford in Daytona, Florida.

Gravestones in Seattle

Over in Seattle, a visitor walks between the gravestones decorated with small American flags placed by scouts.

The Scouts have important ties to the military, and they can receive a Military Service & Veterans Badge, which encourages Scouts to explore the values, history, and human stories behind military service.

Scouts get to work in Seattle

Scouts and other volunteers carry bundles of American flags to place at gravestones at the Veterans Day celebrations in Seattle.