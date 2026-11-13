Greg Gutfeld weighed in on Pete Hegseth's impeachment

Greg Gutfeld wants Pete Hegseth to be impeached, and it's not for a malicious reason.

Gutfeld and his fellow panelists on The Five, which airs on Fox News, discussed the possible impeachment of the secretary of defense. Hegseth faced an impeachment push in the House of Representatives led by Republican Congressman Thomas Massie, who introduced eight articles of impeachment accusing him of high crimes and misdemeanors related to military actions and executive overreach.

U.S. House of Representatives members voted 211-204 on November 10, 2026, to block an impeachment resolution against Hegseth by referring it to a committee, effectively halting the immediate effort.

In light of the news, The Five panel, including Jesse Watters, Emily Compagno, Dana Perino, and Jessica Tarlov, discussed the news as Gutfeld exclaimed, "I'm outraged. I'm disgusted by this. If anybody deserved to be impeached, it was Pete Hegseth. Just because I want to back on Fox and Friends."

Hegseth worked at Fox News as a contributor starting in 2014 and later co-hosted Fox & Friends Weekend from 2017 until November 2024. He left the network after President Donald Trump nominated him for Secretary of Defense.

Greg Gutfeld joked how he want's Hegseth back on the network

Gutfeld continued, "But you know, think about all of the infractions, all of the things that he's done. Do you remember that he oversaw record-breaking recruitment and retention rates for two straight years after years of declines and bad morale, when he- I can't believe I'm bringing this up- reinstated high physical and readiness standards."

"That was insane. He restored service members back to their positions after being struck down because of the COVID mandates. He also raised hostile fire and imminent danger pay. That's terrible," he listed.

He continued, "Then he executed Midnight Hammer, and anyway, he took out Iran nukes. Epic Fury. He directed the creation of a new autonomous warfare command. These are all horrible things.

Hegseth was previously at Fox News as an anchor

"And of course, Absolute Resolve, which captured Maduro and tried him as a narco terrorist. Then there's Southern, what was called Southern Spear, sank 70 narco vessels.

"He reduced maritime drug trafficking by 65 percent. Degraded the Houthis. He hardened bases and energy supplies. He overhauled senior military education. Got rid of DEI."

"My point being, this is supposed to be a hard, unsentimental job, and you can't find a more hard, unsentimental guy than Pete. He has one speed only, and it's goat," Gutfeld concluded.

Viewers were quick to react on social media, with one Instagram user arguing, "None of that justifies repeated airstrikes on shipwrecked people."

"Liberals hate anyone who is doing ANYTHING to strengthen the US," a second said, prompting a third to weigh in, "Thank you Greg.. Pete hegseth is beyond great.... and the soldiers love him."