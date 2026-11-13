Jessica Tarlov called out Donald Trump

Fox News personality Jessica Tarlov challenged Donald Trump and raised concerns about his well-being following a lengthy social media rant about the midterms and border security.

Early Thursday morning, Nov. 12, around 7 a.m., Trump posted on Truth Social, beginning with, "Here we go again! With the perceived loss by the Republicans in the Midterms - I WAS NOT ON THE BALLOT- the INVASION of our Country is taking place again."

The 80-year-old president then warned he would impose doubled tariffs on Mexico, asserting that "Huge CARAVANS are forming and beginning their illegal march through Mexico."

His statement sparked uncertainty about the direction of his administration's border enforcement strategy during the remainder of his second term.

The 42-year-old, who serves as the progressive voice on Fox News' The Five, offered a sharp critique of Trump's Truth Social message, posting on X, "He is not a well man."

Donald Trump lashed out on Jessica Tarlov on the night of the midterm elections

Trump appeared to be responding to reports indicating that more than a thousand migrants were traveling north in a caravan through southern Mexico. Reports suggested the group was encouraged by Democratic victories in the midterm elections and anticipated more favorable immigration measures.

Despite the president admitting in a Sunday CBS 60 Minutes interview that his administration's immigration enforcement might have been "too tough," Trump named Stephen Miller as his new White House Chief of Staff following the midterm results. Miller has been widely recognized as a key architect of the administration's aggressive deportation initiatives and immigration restrictions.

Recent shifts within Trump's inner circle, combined with an anti-immigration post on Truth Social, have sparked fresh debate about the future direction of his immigration agenda.

Donald Trump acknowledged that his administration's immigration policies may have been "too tough"

Fox News host Tarlov also highlighted the contradictions in Trump's social media immigration stance. No stranger to clashing with the president, their rivalry even intensified during the midterm elections.

Although Trump has repeatedly attributed the significant midterm election losses to his absence from the ballot, he also pointed the finger at his preferred conservative cable network on election night.

Trump launched his broadside against Fox News by targeting Tarlov directly, posting on Truth Social that he "can't stand Jessica Tarlov's voice - DUMB AS A ROCK, but it's the voice that gets me. Have to go somewhere else until that LOSER is off the air - I'll be back later!"

The president then turned his attention to Fox News' polling data in a follow-up post, dismissing them as "always the worst," before taking aim at the network's ratings and alleging that Fox News is "AGAINST" him.

His tirade continued later that evening with another post, declaring, "FoxNews bears responsibility for these losses by constantly and consistently putting on the Dumocrat opposition, and worse."

Despite his sharp critique of Fox News and Tarlov, she refused to let his barbed remarks prevent her from voicing her own concerns with him. After all, she's accustomed to standing her ground as the sole liberal voice among a lineup of conservative commentators.