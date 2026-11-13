Valerie Bertinelli

Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli, 66, drew praise from fans after modeling a gray sweater and flared jeans in a new Instagram video.

She captioned the video "feelin' good," prompting dozens of compliments from followers.

"Look great. Lost tons of weight. Look 15 years younger," one person commented.

Valerie Bertinelli has surprised fans with her latest weight loss update, with followers claiming the former Food Network star looks 15 years younger.

The 66-year-old actress shared a video on Instagram Tuesday as she got ready for an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Wearing a gray cable-knit sweater and flared blue jeans, Bertinelli smiled and turned around for the camera to show off her outfit.

She captioned the video "feelin' good," prompting dozens of compliments from followers.

"Look great. Lost tons of weight. Look 15 years younger," one person commented.

Another wrote, "You look good, but more importantly, you look like you feel good."

Bertinelli has previously spoken about her weight loss, revealing that she has not used medications such as Ozempic to help shed pounds.

The former One Day at a Time actress has also discussed her struggles with body image and the pressure she felt to maintain a certain weight throughout her television career.

In recent years, she has encouraged women to stop worrying about clothing sizes and accept the physical changes that come with aging.

Valerie Bertinelli shows off slimmer figure

Valerie showed off her latest outfit in an Instagram video ahead of an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. The 66-year-old actress wore a gray cable-knit sweater with flared blue jeans as she smiled and turned around for the camera. She also gave followers a glimpse of her stomach while showing off the look from several different angles.

Fans claim actress looks 15 years younger

Fans were quick to comment on Bertinelli's appearance after she posted the video. "Look great. Lost tons of weight. Look 15 years younger," one follower wrote.

Another commented: "Looking amazing Val. Keep bathing in that fountain of youth you found. lol."

Several others complimented her outfit, while some pointed out how happy she appeared in the Instagram clip.

Valerie reveals details of her outfit

Bertinelli chose a $119 gray cable-knit sweater by BCBG and a pair of $188 high-waisted Mersea jeans for her television appearance. The actress showed off the outfit from several angles, turning around to reveal the back of her jeans. Her followers approved of the look, with one writing: "Looking fantastic!! Cute outfit looks perfect on you," alongside a heart.

The star reveals she hasn't used Ozempic

Bertinelli previously told People that she had maintained her weight loss without using GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic.

She said she had no problem with others taking them.

"I think whatever anybody does to help themselves get to a better place to where they feel good about themselves, they should do it," the actress explained to the outlet.

Actress proudly shows off her body at 64

In December 2024, Bertinelli posted a photograph of herself wearing a bra and underwear, showing her stomach and celebrating her body at 64.

She later discussed the picture on The Drew Barrymore Show, explaining that she was learning to accept the changes that come with aging.

The actress said she was proud of her body, including its wrinkles and sagging skin.

Valerie hits back at pressure over women's weight

Bertinelli has previously criticized the pressure placed on women to maintain a certain appearance. During a conversation with Drew Barrymore, she questioned why people continued to judge her weight. "I'm a size 10. How is that too thin? I'm a size 10. How is that too fat? I'm just me. It's my body," the actress said.

Bertinelli details implant complications

In her memoir Getting Naked, released in March, Bertinelli described the medical complications she suffered after one of her implants ruptured following a fall.

The actress underwent two procedures to remove the implants, including a second operation to treat an infection. She recalled being left with an open wound and described the experience as looking like a horror movie.

Actress defends tribute to Eddie Van Halen

Bertinelli faced criticism in October after sharing an old photograph of herself with her late ex-husband, Eddie Van Halen, on the anniversary of his death.

The musician died in 2020. After receiving negative comments, she posted a video defending the tribute. "It used to really bother me. It does not, not any longer," she told her followers.