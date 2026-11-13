Cops in Georgia take Treyvon Walker into custody

A man from Georgia who told people on Facebook that he "threw" his life away, admitting he had "just shot" his ex-girlfriend to death, has been sentenced.

27-year-old Treyvon Walker pleaded guilty to the voluntary manslaughter of his girlfriend and was subsequently sentenced to 35 years in jail for the killing, which follows 15 years of probation. Walker was convicted of the manslaughter of 28-year-old Kaneza Rikial Owens.

The trial for Owens' death was set for Tuesday, but Walker chose to enter a guilty plea instead, while also pleading guilty to aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The crime took place on May 5, 2023, as sheriffs were called around 4 a.m. to a domestic violence call in the 3800 block of Log Cabin Drive.

As the deputies arrived at the residence, a gunshot could be heard coming from an apartment, prompting them to rush inside, where they found Owens lying unresponsive. She was taken to the hospital by paramedics, but was sadly pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police also found a young child in the home who was unharmed.

According to prosecutors, Owens had broken up with Walker because he had been "violent" with her, and he couldn't deal with the breakup. In response to Owens dumping him, Walker showed up at his ex's home and threatened to shoot her and kill himself.

Police recorded Owens interacting with them as they arrived at the home. At the point where Walker saw deputies coming, he shouted, "That's the police," and promptly shot the victim twice in the chest before running away.

In a post on Facebook shortly after the crime, Walker admitted to what he had done, writing, "Real Life Just Threw My Life Away Just Shot My Girl." He was arrested by deputies a few days later.

Treyvon Walker was sentenced to 35 years behind bars

Before the sentencing, Owens' mother spoke to the court, explaining that she didn't understand what Walker had done, especially as he claimed to love Owens.

She said, "I don't know what to say. For someone to say he loves you, he wants to build a life with you and take care of you. Then for him to kill you when your child is upstairs is something I just don't know. I don't understand."

In a separate statement to the court, Macon District Attorney Anita Howard said Owens was doing exactly what she should have been doing in trying to move forward with her life, but was murdered for doing so.

"Kaneza Owens did what so many people tell victims to do. She decided to leave, and she was killed for it," she said.