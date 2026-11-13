Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to stay in the UK

Prince Harry has opened up about his favorite aspects of returning to his home country.

The Duke of Sussex moved back to Britain in late August alongside his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In a new interview, the prince cited "opportunities for the family" as a primary factor behind the Sussexes' decision to return to England. He continued, "Being able to put the kids in a British school has meant a lot to me. I didn't know how important it was to me."

Regarding how his children are adjusting to the transition, he shared to GQ, "They [Archie and Lilibet] are loving it, and it's just giving them a whole different experience."

He explained that another motivation for their return was "to be back, closer to my family, and to be back on UK soil for longer than a few days or a week here or there."

The Sussexes have met with old friends from their previous time in the UK since being back

Harry and Meghan are now believed to be living in the Cotswolds. The couple stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the USA, Meghan's native country.

Prince Harry and his family visited with King Charles and Queen Camilla when the monarch welcomed them at Highgrove House in July.

Sources indicate the King appreciates the chance to spend more time with his family. Prince Harry has not reconnected with his brother, Prince William, and the two remain estranged.

King Charles shared correspondence clarifying that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "private citizens" rather than active working royals. The communication specified that Prince Harry and Meghan will be unable to utilize the titles "His and Her Royal Highness."

The message was delivered on the King's behalf by the Lord Chamberlain, a senior Palace representative.

During their time in the UK, the couple will maintain their philanthropic endeavors. Meghan will simultaneously oversee her lifestyle venture, As Ever, while residing in Britain.