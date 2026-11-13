Frankie Muniz recently suffered a harrowing crash at Daytona

Frankie Muniz has said his recent crash at Daytona International Speedway put everything into perspective for the actor-turned-racer.

Earlier this week, Muniz was practicing for the Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic, a Ford Racing event, at Daytona, where he was involved in an accident. Initially, the extent of the incident was not disclosed, with the Malcolm in the Middle star transported to a local medical facility to receive treatment.

However, the 40-year-old has now revealed that following the crash, he needed to be cut out of his wrecked car, with a safety team removing the roof of the vehicle in order to get him to hospital. Posting in an update to X, Muniz told his followers that the incident at Daytona had put his life into perspective and that he was grateful to the staff to helped him get out of his wrecked car.

"Yesterday at Daytona was one of those moments that puts everything into perspective," wrote Muniz. "First and foremost, thank you to everyone who's reached out with messages, calls, and prayers.

"The support has been overwhelming in the best way, and it means more than I can put into words. A special thank you to @FordRacing and the safety team at the track who got me out of the car. I'm incredibly grateful for everything you did. Thank you to the incredible team at Halifax Health Medical Center for taking great care of me.

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He then added, "And to the @RobertNoaker team, I feel terrible about that beautiful Dark Horse R! Still processing it all, but I'm okay and already looking forward to getting back on the track soon. Love you all."

Prior to that statement, Muniz had voiced his frustration that he would not be able to take part in the event due to the practice wreck, telling his followers that he was "a little sore" after the incident.

"I am disappointed I won't be able to take part in Ford's Proud to Honor event tonight," Muniz's statement to FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass began.

"I was looking forward to honoring the service of our veterans and racing against these other amazing drivers.

He added, "I am a little sore, but my Mustang did its job in protecting me. I want to thank everyone at Ford Racing, Daytona International Speedway and the staff here at the hospital.

"I especially want to thank everyone who has reached out and for all the prayers."