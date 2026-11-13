Russell Brand has been accused of biting a female comedian

A British comedian has claimed Russell Brand bit her, in what she has called a "physical assault."

Josie Long, 44, alleged that the now-convicted sex offender bit her 20 years before he was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He is currently locked up at HMP Wandsworth in London as he starts his 10-and-a-half year prison sentence.

Addressing the alleged incident, Long said on the YouTube political show Novara Live, "I actually had an experience with Russell Brand that I was interviewed anonymously in the Times for. Backstage, he would bite my face, and I would tell him I didn't like it, and he would chase me around."

The comedian said that she would "giggle" at Brand's behavior, but noted that she was only 22 at the time, "and it was overwhelming."

"It took a lot for him to stop," Long alleged. "It's funny now to reckon with that and be like, 'Oh, that was a physical assault, wasn't it?'"

Josie Long has spoken out about Russell Brand

Moreover, the 44-year-old noted that while the comedy industry was rather "toxic" during those years, she's seen a positive shift recently.

"I am very grateful for the inroads that have been made by everyone else," she said, before adding that she "looks forward to the next 10 years" of more men being exposed for their alleged past behavior.

"Please let me say this very clearly: All other misogynists in comedy, we are coming for you, and I hope you never sleep again," Long concluded.

However, Long isn't the only comedian to have spoken out about Brand and his behavior. For nearly a decade, Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan has called out Brand's behavior, including in 2018 when she hosted Roast Battle alongside him.

During the Comedy Central UK event, Ryan made a "moral decision" to confront Brand over the industry rumours surrounding his behavior, and in front of the studio audience and crew, she repeatedly called him a "sexual predator" to his face within the roast format.

Comedy Central edited all of Ryan's remarks out of the final broadcast, and according to Ryan, Brand threatened to quit over the jokes, prompting the channel to issue him a new contract. She recalled Brand walking into her dressing room with the contract and saying, "Look, you're not allowed to be mean to me anymore, because I don't consent."

In 2022, Ryan also famously said in a Louis Theroux documentary that she had a famous male co-star whom she believed was a "perpetrator of sexual assault." It is believed she is talking about Russell Brand.

Finally, in 2025, after allegations about Brand were made public in an investigation by Channel 4, Dispatches, The Sunday Times, and The Times, Ryan, without naming the disgraced actor, mocked his transformation. She joked about "finger-banging Tucker Carlson or sucking off a Tibetan monk for views," and detailed how she was ordered to "be nice" to him on set.