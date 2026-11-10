Russia 'using IRA bomb threat tactics' to spread fear across Europe, ex-army officer warns

Putin allegedly met with IRA officials back in the 1980s

Vladimir Putin is employing IRA-style bomb threat tactics to sow fear throughout Europe, claims a British ex-army officer and weapons expert.

This follows widespread flight disruptions in early November, when approximately 30 flights across Europe were affected by bomb threats. European intelligence sources suggest Russia was likely responsible for the hoax threats that resulted in numerous flights being grounded.

Media outlets in Ireland, the U.K., and Bulgaria also received bomb threats on Friday, targeting organizations including Irish public broadcaster RTÉ and Sky News. An individual identifying themselves as "Mikhail Andropov" claimed responsibility for these threats and for other hoaxes across Europe.

According to the Telegraph, former army officer Hamish de Bretton-Gordon draws parallels between the current situation and the IRA's bomb threats targeting trains during the Troubles in Ireland.

Bretton-Gordon stated that the recent bomb hoaxes "expose the dilemma facing security authorities across Europe: how do you take every threat seriously without allowing an adversary to bring an entire country to a standstill? It is precisely the dilemma Vladimir Putin wants us to face, just as did the IRA."

The former army officer warned that Russia is increasingly weaponizing fear, creating uncertainty and disruption as components of its hybrid warfare strategy against the West.

"Its objective is not necessarily to kill large numbers of people, but to make our societies feel permanently under attack."

Putin himself has previously met with IRA officials, according to The Irish News. During the 1980s, the Russian president reportedly held discussions with the Official IRA during two separate visits to Belfast, as reported in 2022.

Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin shakes hands with local Federal Security Service (FSB) special forces officers during a visit to Chechnya in 2011

The Kremlin leader engaged with the terrorist organization while serving as a KGB intelligence officer, as part of two delegations from the Soviet Union that traveled to Ireland in 1986, according to sources connected to the Official movement. After working for the KGB since 1975, Putin stepped down in 1991 to pursue a career in politics.

The New IRA has also been associated with Iran and Hezbollah. In 2020, The Times published a report, based on intelligence from an MI5 informant, alleging ties between the New IRA, Lebanon-based Hezbollah and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

According to Bretton-Gordon, the threats across Europe may hold far more weight than simple hoaxes and could represent a coordinated effort to probe security infrastructure throughout the continent while spreading fear and unease among citizens.

Planes

Russia has long faced accusations of not only conducting its military campaign in Ukraine since the 2022 invasion, but also pursuing a "hybrid war" against Europe, with links to multiple acts of sabotage across the continent.

Its methods have encompassed arson, sabotage and armed drone incursions. While these threats are not unprecedented, they are growing more "sophisticated and intense," according to research conducted by the U.K. parliament.

"Russia's campaign of instability is considered by NATO and several European intelligence agencies to be escalating. Incidents of alleged Russian sabotage, criminal damage, disinformation, and aggressive military tactics and rhetoric are becoming more commonplace, as is the use of proxies to conduct low-level activities in EU and NATO countries on behalf of the Russian state," the November 4 report stated.