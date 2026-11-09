Gordon Ramsay fans can't believe their eyes as he shows off ripped body after turning 60

Gordon Ramsay shared a selfie on social media

Gordon Ramsay has showed that it's never too late to get a ripped body.

On November 8, Ramsay hit a major milestone, turning 60. The following day, the British chef took to Instagram and shared a topless photo of himself. In the black-and-white snapshot, Ramsay stood under the round light fixture, with the white bathtub and the glass shower booth in the background. He showed off his hairless chest and chiseled abs, holding his hands at his sides.

The TV personality also thanked his followers for flooding his social media profile with birthday messages.

The Hell's Kitchen star initially wrote, "Thank you, everyone, for the incredible birthday messages!

"Day 2 of being 60," he added.

Ramsay seemed to be chipper about growing older as he ended with, "Let's f------- go!"

Fans took to the comments section and boasted about seeing Ramsay's sculpted chest. The star is typically seen in a standard, short-sleeved white chef coat.

One fan wrote, "Chef looking leaner and cleaner than a medium-rare Wellington! Let's goooo!"

Another fan added, "D--- bro. Way to make us all feel out of shape. Lots of laughs."

A third wrote, "Better shape than me, and I'm in my 30s."

Despite the support from his followers, Ramsay did have a critic who shared, "Happy birthday, Gordon! Now put on your shirt!"

Gordon Ramsay is the host of MasterChef and Hell's Kitchen

This is not the only time Ramsay has shown off some skin on social media.

Back in June 2024, the celebrity chef revealed to his followers that he had narrowly escaped death after a terrifying accident on the road.

He shared a video that displayed his severe injuries, with one side of his body showing extensive black and purple bruising.

Ramsay captioned his post, "He shared the chilling details in his caption: "With #FathersDay tomorrow I have a very important message for all the dads out there...WEAR A HELMET!

"This week I had a really bad accident while riding my bike in Connecticut. I'm doing ok and did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries, but I am a bit bruised up, looking like a purple potato."

Gordon Ramsay revealed he was once involved in a road accident

He added, "I'm thankful for all the doctors, nurses, and staff at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London who looked after me and checked me out, but most thankful for my helmet that saved my life."

"Have a great Father's Day and be safe," Ramsay finished.

In addition to overseeing his successful restaurants worldwide, Ramsay maintains his status as one of Britain's top celebrity chefs.

With a prolific career spanning major TV channels like BBC One, ITV, and Channel 4, he is a familiar face to audiences. His TV presence has extended to his popular reality competition shows, such as MasterChef and Kitchen Nightmares.