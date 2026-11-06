90's heartthrob Joey Lawrence looks better than ever at 50 on family outing

Joey Lawrence showed off his muscular build during a family shopping trip in Calabasas

Joey Lawrence showed off his muscular build during a family shopping trip in Calabasas, California, stepping out in a fitted tank top at 50.

The former Blossom star was photographed carrying Erewhon grocery bags while accompanied by Samantha Cope and young children.

Lawrence wore a burgundy sleeveless shirt that revealed his defined arms, pairing it with loose gray shorts, black Nike sneakers, and a matching burgundy New York Yankees cap. Dark sunglasses completed his outfit.

Cope walked beside him in a pale blue camisole, gray pants, and a blue baseball cap, carrying a baby against her hip.

A young girl in a pink outfit walked ahead of the adults, holding a stuffed toy.

Cope walked beside him in a pale blue camisole, gray pants, and a blue baseball cap, carrying a baby against her hip

The actor carried shopping bags in both hands as the group made its way across the parking lot.

In another photograph, he walked alongside Cope and the children outside the storefronts. The casual clothes left his toned shoulders and upper arms in full view.

His appearance comes decades after he became a familiar face on television as Joey Russo, the older brother of Mayim Bialik's title character on Blossom.

His character's "Whoa!" catchphrase became a signature of the sitcom.

Through his 3 AM Club videos on Instagram and YouTube, he has encouraged followers to join his early morning training sessions.

The actor carried shopping bags in both hands as the group made its way across the parking lot

He has also discussed the attention he gives to his skin. Speaking on his Brotherly Love podcast, Lawrence described himself as "a big proponent" of red light therapy.

"I do the 12 minute cycle on my face," he explained. "I [also] try to get 20 minutes of sun a day."

The actor has been equally candid about seeking a fuller-looking hairline through scalp micropigmentation, which uses tattooed pigment to create the appearance of hair.

"I had kind of thinning hair, and I didn't want to go for the surgery of hair transplants," he explained in an Instagram Reel. "But I wanted something I thought could give me, you know, a slightly more dense look."

"It ended up being exactly what I needed," he said, "... and made me feel a lot more secure and confident about myself."