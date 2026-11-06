JK Rowling weighs in on Russell Brand's UK rape conviction

JK Rowling has weighed in on Russell Brand's UK rape conviction

JK Rowling is no stranger to controversy after her stance on trans rights, but she took a different approach when it came to her reaction to Russell Brand's conviction for rape in the UK.

The comedian and actor, 51, was charged with three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and one count of attempted indecent assault after six different women accused him of crimes. He denied all of the charges.

Brand was convicted in a UK court on November 5 of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault before he was taken into custody ahead of sentencing. Since his conviction, comments from others about him, including ones made by Donald Trump, are all resurfacing.

Now, as celebrities weigh in on the verdict, one who has shared their opinion is the Harry Potter author, 61, who has drawn ire in recent years over her anti-trans stance.

Taking to X, she appeared to take aim at those who still supported Brand.

JK Rowling weighed in on Russell Brand's conviciton after his wife's comments defending him

"I don't want to shame any particular woman here, but publicly announcing that the #RussellBrand conviction must be wrong because you went home with him and he didn't rape you makes about as much sense as saying 'well, I left 25 Cromwell Street alive, so Fred West's innocent," she wrote.

In the message, Rowling is referencing serial killer Fred West, who committed at least 12 murders between 1967 and 1987 in Gloucestershire, England.

While she has previously drawn rebuke for her social media posts over her stance on trans rights, several applauded Rowling's statement, agreeing with her.

Brand was convicted on four of the charges he faced

"There is a level of insanity around the supporters of Rapist Russell Brand which is difficult to fathom and stomach," one replied.

"Brand has been found guilty and so many people are defending him, including women! I cannot fathom it!!" another said.

"I couldn't agree more. There are second-guessing armchair experts every time there's a case these days, but this is nuts," a third added.

Initial allegations against Brand were first reported in a 2023 joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and current affairs show Dispatches.

Brand testified he had never had non-consensual sex, and has long denied all of the allegations he has faced.

Rowling took aim at those still showing Brand support

The jury found Brand guilty of grabbing a woman's breasts during a party at a bar in London's SoHo neighborhood in the summer of 2004, sexually assaulting a woman at London radio station Choice FM in 2004 or 2005, and raping a woman at his home in Hampstead in 2009, according to CBS News.

They also reported Brand had said after pleading not guilty to the charges that he felt "consent is absolutely non-negotiable."

He also said the case had a devastating impact on his life and family. He has been married to his wife, Laura, since 2017, five years after his divorce from Katy Perry. They share three children, daughters Mabel and Peggy, as well as a third child who was born in 2023.

He is expected to be sentenced on November 9.

If you are a survivor of sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline (1-800-656-4673) or visit its website to receive confidential support.