Rob Gronkowski hits back at 'narratives' after backlash over Turning Point visit

Rob Gronkowski has responded to the backlash prompted by his appearance near Turning Point Action tents on Election Day

Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski has sought to clarify his position after being photographed near Turning Point USA's setup on Election Day. The four-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers was spotted taking photos with voters waiting in line on Election Day close to tents bearing Turning Point Action branding, the political advocacy division of Turning Point USA.

The 37-year-old NFL icon issued a statement via his Instagram story Thursday explaining his appearance at the New Hampshire polling location and dismissed any suggestion of ties to the conservative group. "It has been upsetting and eye-opening to see the narratives around my visit to NH on Election Day with Camille," Gronkowski posted on Instagram, mentioning his long-term girlfriend Camille Kostek.

"In regard to the images and videos circulating we are not endorsed by or affiliated with Turning Point USA," he added. "After stopping at Goffstown high school we crossed the street to greet excited fans yelling out our names before leaving to the next location. We simply took some pictures and I signed some things for them before leaving." It comes as Dalton Schultz delivered a brutal putdown to Greg Abbott after his Texas defeat.

"We took photos with people across the political spectrum throughout that morning. We cannot control what the media has made of it and running with - so we are here to shut down the false narratives," Gronkowski continued.

"It's disappointing to see an innocent moment stripped of context and turned into clickbait. Our message has always been and always will be to treat everyone with kindness and hope you all will do the same."

Gronkowski and Tom Brady won four Super Bowl titles on two teams together

Following the emergence of footage showing Gronkowski, who currently serves as an analyst on FOX NFL Sunday, greeting fans outside a Turning Point Action-branded tent, the celebrated NFL icon faced a fierce backlash from supporters across social media.

The criticism proved so overwhelming that Gronkowski opted to confront the controversy directly with an extensive statement published to his official Instagram account, where he commands 4.9 million followers.

The standout former Patriots and Bucs player has historically maintained a bipartisan stance, steering clear of political affiliations and candidate endorsements.

Since hanging up his cleats in 2022, Gronkowski has stayed firmly in the spotlight through prominent television roles and lucrative brand partnerships.

He transitioned into a full-time analyst role on FOX NFL Sunday ahead of the 2025 season, appearing alongside Terry Bradshaw, Michael Strahan, Howie Long, and host Curt Menefee each weekend throughout the NFL's Sunday schedule.

His visit to the New Hampshire polling location occurred mere days before his scheduled induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame, with the formal ceremony set for 1 pm ET on Sunday, Nov. 7, several hours prior to New England's matchup against the Green Bay Packers in NFL Week 9.