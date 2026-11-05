Trump gives private meeting to sanctioned Russian oligarch but snubs Ukrainian

Trump has failed to broker a deal between Russia and Ukraine for the last two years

President Donald Trump admitted on Thursday to snubbing Ukrainian officials to meet with a sanctioned Russian socialite as the war in Ukraine rages on.

Trump, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, teased that a "big agreement" between Russia and Ukraine was coming and that it may involve "all of Europe" without providing details.

One journalist asked whether the president also spoke to delegates from Kyiv or any other country, to which he replied: "No, just with the head person of Russia."

Earlier on Thursday, Melania Trump celebrated her role in brokering a brief ceasefire in the Ukrainian city of Oleshky by inviting a Russian oligarch sanctioned by the U.S. to speak in the White House.

Kirill Dmitriev, the Harvard-educated head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, addressed Melania Trump and members of the press, expressing gratitude for her involvement. During his speech, he presented her with a drawing by a young girl thanking her for helping bring about the ceasefire.

Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the U.S. imposed sanctions on Dmitriev and the Russian Direct Investment Fund. The U.S. Treasury referred to the financier at the time as "a close associate of Putin."

Dmitriev was named Russia's special presidential envoy for economic cooperation and foreign investment in February 2025.

A brief pause in the almost five-year conflict has allowed assistance to arrive and inhabitants to depart from a small city in southern Ukraine that has been cut off from the outside world for months due to fighting.

Melania Trump, the first lady of the U.S., assisted in mediating a temporary ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine about Oleshky, a Russian-occupied city that she described as "on the brink of disaster."

The temporary ceasefire came into effect at 3 a.m. on Tuesday, allowing essential supplies, including food, water and medicine, to reach Oleshky ahead of the planned opening of evacuation routes later in the week.

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Up to 2,000 people remain in Oleshky, where food and medical supplies are dangerously low and transportation is impossible due to drones and land mines.

In January 2017, Dmitriev met Erik Prince, a significant Trump fundraiser and the founder of the security company formerly known as Blackwater, according to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

The encounter occurred as Russia sought ways to communicate with the incoming government and as Trump was preparing to take office.

Oleshky is located in the partially occupied Kherson region of Ukraine. It is situated beside the Dnipro River, which divides Russian occupiers of the city from Ukrainian forces. On the first day of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Russian troops seized it. Structures were torched and shelled.