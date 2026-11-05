Nicki Minaj supports trillionaire Elon Musk after getting closer to Donald Trump

Nicki Minaj is throwing support for Elon Musk

Nicki Minaj has thrown her support behind Elon Musk, defending the trillionaire's wealth and praising his artificial intelligence platform after publicly aligning herself with Donald Trump and MAGA causes.

The rapper, 43, took to X on Wednesday, November 4, following a difficult night for Republicans in the midterm elections, which saw Democrats score major victories across several races.

Democratic candidates secured an overwhelming number of key wins, including in closely watched gubernatorial and local elections, while Republicans faced setbacks in several races.

Regardless of the results, Minaj appeared determined to stand by the president and his allies. After sharing a lengthy list of reminders for her followers, including that Trump was still president, she turned her attention to Musk, 55, and his social media platform.

"Last thing: 14. Elon is STILL a trillionaire and you are STILL posting on his app. I'm sure the shareholders appreciate the dialogue. 15. #GrokBot is a phenomenal product that has significantly changed my life for the better. Thank you, @bot," she wrote.

The post followed the previous post, shared on November 4, in which the singer listed several statements she wanted her followers to remember.

"Couple things: 1. Trump is STILL your PRESIDENT. 2. The QUEEN is STILL your OBSESSION. 3. Jesus is STILL LORD. 4. Great insight by the VICE PRESIDENT. 5. Knowledge is POWER. 6. Congratulations to all winners! Especially @RepLuna & @ByronDonalds. 7. Blowing a billion on a losing campaign full of celebrities is STILL hurting them. 8. The BARBZ are STILL PRETTY!!! 9. I don't vote, I VETO. 10. Stay tuned & STAY MAD. 11. Christians are STILL being killed. 12. Maybe now our people will WAKE UP. 13. Love you."

Minaj's comments come after she became increasingly vocal about political issues in the months leading up to the midterm elections.

Minaj has been campaigning for Republicans throughout the midterms

Minaj has been more and more vocal about her support for MAGA causes. On October 6, she encouraged her fanbase, known as the Barbz, to check their voter registration deadlines ahead of Election Day. "Your voice is needed now more than ever," she wrote at the time.

However, the rapper has not publicly confirmed that she became eligible to vote in the United States.

Minaj moved to the country from Trinidad and Tobago as a child and revealed in January that she was finalizing her citizenship paperwork. U.S. citizenship is required to vote in federal elections.

On October 25, Minaj flew with Trump aboard Air Force One to a campaign rally in Port Huron, Michigan. During the event, Trump drew attention to the rapper, complimented her appearance, and asked her to stand.

"By the way, I looked at one hell of a beautiful a- before: Nicki Minaj," Trump said during the rally.

Minaj later joined the crowd in a chant of "We love Trump."

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