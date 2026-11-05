Russell Brand's last 4 words to wife as he's taken to jail after rape conviction

Russell Brand shared four words with his wife of six years, Laura Gallacher, before being handed a guilty verdict by Mr Justice Bennathan as he stood trial for a string of sex offences.

As he stood outside the door of the dock shortly before the jury delivered their decision, he looked at her and said: "Laura, I love you." The former TV presenter has been found guilty of sex attacks on a string of victims as part of a depraved campaign to sleep with 5,000 women. In total, he has been found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

It was said the 51-year-old became a "ruthless, calculated and manipulative" predator as he sought to satisfy his "voracious" sexual appetite.

As he awaited his fate, Laura, who is the sister of TV presenter Kirsty and shares three children with the disgraced star, sat in the public gallery with a woman next to her holding her hand.

Observers said she looked tearful and shell-shocked on hearing the verdicts. She was seen breathing hard while her friend continued to support her.

Russell Brand's wife Laura Gallacher has supported him though his trial

As she walked out of the courtroom, it appeared she was being held up by her husband's security guard, Joe McCann.

Judge Mr Justice Bennathan had advised Brand to sit down as he delivered the news that "given the verdict on count six at least, obviously a custodial sentence of some length will result".

Mr Justice Bennathan said: "You've been convicted of a number of offences including rape. The consequence of that is inevitably a significant custodial term.

Russell Brand uttered four words to his wife before his sentecing

"My current view is that I therefore have to remand you into custody," he said as Laura was seen covering her mouth in shock.

He added the case was "very well prepared", adding the sentencing hearing will take place on Monday November 9.

In total, Brand was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault: Groping an MTV worker at a Soho bar party in 2004; aggressively kissing and pushing a Capital Radio worker against a corridor wall in 2004/2005; and putting his head near a Channel 4 employee's genitals during a forced massage in 2009.

He was also found guilty of rape after being charged with anally raping a woman at his London home in 2009.

However, he was also found not guilty on three counts. They were the 1999 rape of a woman in a Bournemouth hotel, an attempted indecent assault involving a woman at MTV's Westminster offices and the 2009 sexual assault of a woman connected with a Channel 4 project.

The former A-lister is also being investigated over further rape allegations made by two women. Following his conviction, it can now be reported that he has already been questioned by officers regarding the complaints.

The Metropolitan Police released a statement which said: "The suspect has previously been interviewed under caution in connection with the allegations."

It confirmed that files had been submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in relation to both complainants.

"Detectives remain in close contact with prosecutors as enquiries continue and further investigative work is carried out," the force added they added while encouraging anyone wishing to speak to detectives or make a report to contact them.

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