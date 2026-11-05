LIV Golf confirms shutdown in bankruptcy court after $5 billion spent

Bryson DeChambeau is currently without a golf home as LIV Golf confirmed it will shut down

Despite last-ditch attempts to rescue the financially troubled league, the breakaway LIV Golf circuit has officially come to an end. The league is entering a liquidation phase, as confirmed during a Thursday morning bankruptcy court hearing in New Jersey, and will seek to sell its remaining assets.

"Throughout the wind-down process, the company will remain open to, and continue to consider, any value-maximizing alternatives with third parties that may arise," LIV Golf said in a statement on Thursday.

CEO Scott O'Neil made efforts to secure a $300 million financing package for a potential 2027 LIV Golf 2.0 revival before British investment firm BC Partners withdrew.

"BC Partners Credit supported a transaction that aligned the interests of players and investors, offering a credible path toward building a sustainable future for LIV Golf," the company said in a statement.

"While there was great support for the league, we are disappointed that mutually acceptable terms could not be reached among the various stakeholders."

LIV Golf started as a challenge to the status quo in golf

LIV Golf launched in late 2021, attracting high-profile golfers from the PGA Tour with promises of substantial salaries and the ability to maintain participation in major tournaments. It received over $5 billion from the Saudi Arabian government over five years.

The Saudi Arabian-funded venture immediately secured numerous prominent names, including major champions Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, and Jon Rahm. Rahm, Sergio Garcia, and other active tour players had already announced their intentions to depart before the 2027 season, despite the anticipated capital injection from BC Partners.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) withdrew its funding in April 2026, casting the season's early stages into doubt. Despite this, 12 of the 14 scheduled 2026 LIV Golf events went ahead, with the LIV Golf Team Championship among the two scrapped.

LIV will now look to maximize returns on certain investments, including real estate and media deals, as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

"We just couldn't get to the level of combined financial and player support necessary for a viable LIV 2.0 in the required timeline," LIV Golf attorney Matthew Williams stated in court on Thursday.

"The debtors were ultimately unable to bring the key parties to a fully consensual arrangement that would have supported a financially viable LIV 2.0 league.

"As a result, the debtors are not currently proceeding with the LIV 2.0 plan. Instead, the debtors are toggling to a value-maximizing winddown of their business."