Texas man accused of murdering mom, 31, also charged with sex abuse of kid and animal

Cody Allen Laviolette, 36, was indicted by a grand jury

A man charged with the murder of a mom of three also faces a string of allegations, including child sexual abuse and bestiality.

Cody Allen Laviolette, 36, was indicted by a grand jury over the death of Kelly Taylor Mariah Little. The 31-year-old and her three young children reportedly lived at Laviolette's home in Onalaska, about 85 miles northeast of Houston, Texas.

Authorities have not publicly explained the nature of their relationship. Emergency services were called to the property on 23 May following reports that Kelly was suffering a medical emergency involving a seizure, as reported by NeedToKnow.

She was airlifted by helicopter to a hospital in Conroe but died the following morning. The Polk County Sheriff's Office initially described her death as suspicious and launched an investigation.

Laviolette was first arrested in July on charges of aggravated assault and unlawful restraint. As the investigation progressed, authorities said further alleged victims and witnesses came forward. Authorities later filed additional charges involving separate alleged conduct and multiple alleged victims.

Kelly Taylor Mariah Little, 31, was killed in Texas

They include continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, multiple counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of sexual assault. Laviolette also faces assault-related charges, unlawful restraint and one count of bestiality.

The sheriff's office said forensic interviews produced further evidence after a child was identified during the investigation. On 30 October, Polk County detectives presented evidence concerning Kelly's death to a grand jury.

The panel returned indictments for murder, a first-degree felony under Texas law, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, a third-degree felony. The court set bonds of $500,000 and $50,000 for the two new charges.

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The 31-year-old and her three young children had reportedly been living at Laviolette's home

Laviolette now faces 16 felony charges in total, with combined bonds of $ 5.4 million. He remains in Polk County Jail, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators said they believe there may be further alleged victims who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information, or who believes they may have been affected, has been asked to contact Captain Craig Finegan or Detective Jessi Stanton at the Polk County Sheriff's Office on 936-327-6810.

Kelly's public obituary remembers her as a devoted mother and a generous person who shared what she had with others. She was born in Temple, Texas, and leaves behind a daughter and two sons. Laviolette has not been convicted of any of the offenses.

The charges are allegations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court. No plea or defense position had been publicly confirmed at the time of writing.