Aide says Trump officials may claim asylum in Israel to avoid Democrat investigations

Some of Trump's aides are considering fleeing to Israel after the Democrats' massive midterms win

President Donald Trump's inner circle may have to claim asylum in Israel to escape investigations from Democrats following the midterm elections, according to a new bombshell report.

The Republican Party is licking its wounds after getting swept in a historic blue wave on Tuesday. Democrats seized control of both the House and Senate by wide margins and flipped several states in the process.

The blame game has already begun, with the president casting responsibility on the candidates themselves. However, a New York Times report claims members of Trump's midterm strategy team had begun to grow frustrated with him.

Advisers said Trump flip-flopped on his own interest in the race. On some days, he would emphasize doing "anything" to win the midterms.

However, on others, the president seemed more interested in how much more popular he was than the candidates he had handpicked. "It says something very nice about me that they just can't win without me," he told some aides.

Trump's endorsement of candidates such as Ken Paxton were seen as a major blow to his credibility

Candidate selection was another aspect of the midterm strategy that Trump's team questioned. Michael Whatley of North Carolina, Darline Graham of South Carolina, and Texas' Ken Paxton were seen as particularly brutal choices.

"I have seen the enemy, and it is us," said James Blair, who was tasked with running the president's midterm strategy. All throughout 2026, the president pushed policies that insiders saw as potentially throwing the elections to Democrats.

Staffers attempted to rein in the president's immigration crackdown, particularly after two U.S. citizens were killed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents earlier this year. Senior strategists saw the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti turn immigration from a strong issue for Trump into a weakness.

Trump's aide, James Blair, joked about moving to Israel

The battle was largely fought between Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Stephen Miller, one of the architects of the president's immigration policies.

One aide noted that the Iran War was a complete misstep at multiple levels. Tony Fabrizio, the president's top pollster, conducted polling on the war that Trump largely ignored.

The president eventually asked one adviser, "If we never went into Iran, what do you think would happen in the midterms?" Top Trump allies saw the president's summer of promoting White House renovation projects as alienating to voters.

The fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretty turned the president's immigration policies into major weaknesses

Trump consistently promoted the new White House Ballroom and his attempt to create a public golf course in Washington rather than focusing on issues such as affordability. The writing seemed to be on the wall long before the midterms for many of the president's aides.

"I'm getting my affairs in order," Blair said in a private video call a week before the election. "I suggest everybody else do the same," he added, before joking with Fabrizio that they might "get asylum in Israel" to avoid investigations from the Democrats.

Hours after Democrats scored massive wins in one of the most crushing defeats in modern political history, Trump called into Fox News late Tuesday night and shockingly praised his opponents. "Democrats did a good job," he said. "They fought hard."

He told the New York Times that he was willing to accept the result, and said he would rather cut deals with Democrats than spend his last two years in office vetoing their bills. On Wednesday morning, while standing at the construction site of his beloved ballroom, Trump said that he had not been on the ballot, despite asking voters to pretend that he was, and that he had no plans to change his Cabinet because the result had nothing to do with them.

JD Vance blamed the GOP's loss on the war in Iran

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance - a possible frontrunner for the Republicans in the 2028 presidential election - wasted no time blaming the election results on the Iran war. "The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night," Vance wrote on social media.

"If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that's at least honest. But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there."

Vance served in the Marines in Iraq, but later heavily criticized that war, calling it an "unforced disaster" in a 2023 social media post.