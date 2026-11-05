Shania Twain's 'Mar-a-Lago transformation' as country music star denies surgery

Shania Twain is being pointed out to as another example of someone who got a 'MAGA face'

Shaina Twain recently sparked plastic surgery rumors, with many fans alluding to the "Mar-a-Lago Face" trend in the Republican Party. Fans of the 61-year-old have pointed out how her face looks "heavily contoured" with incredibly smooth skin and an almost "unrecognizable" visage.

Users on Reddit speculated the change in the singer's look, with one highlighting her appearance in the Doctor Odyssey show on Hulu. A user commented, "This is Shania Twain???" to which someone else responded, "That was exactly what I said when I finally figured it out. According to IMDb, it's her." Interestingly, Twain has spoken out about the pressure to get work done before, but she has denied going under the knife.

Shania Twain in 1996

Shania Twain is one of the most famous faces in country music, having become famous at age 30, when she achieved her first major mainstream hit and breakthrough stardom with the release of her 1995 album, The Woman in Me.

Since then, fans have pointed out changes in her appearance over the years, as her career has grown and she has gradually become the best-selling female artist in country music history.

With the rise of the trendy 'Mar-a-Lago face' or 'MAGA face,' a look often present in Republican men and women - and, recently, coincidentally or not, many country stars - audiences online have been analyzing Shania's looks over the years for traces of the aesthetic.

Shania during her early career

Back in the very beginning, when Shania first made her television debut in 1979 - as a guest on the Tommy Hunter Show - she wore a feathered, face-framing haircut, a staple of the decade.

Then, in her late teens, she rocked the '80s edgy aesthetic with her dark brown hair in a shorter, spiky style.

By the time she officially started her career following the deaths of her parents in 1987, a 22-year-old Shania - then called Eileen, pre-name change - worked at the Deerhurst Resort in Ontario, when she started to show a highly produced, glamorous image.

Shania Twain in 1999

In the 1990s, after her first album became a critical and chart success, her style perfectly captured mid-90s glamour while boldly pushing the boundaries of traditional country music fashion.

Her signature style remained very girl-next-door, but as one of the era's biggest pop stars, she appeared in public in iconic outfits that embodied theatrical, high-fashion pop glamour, many designed by couturier Marc Bouwer.

By the late 90s, she departed from her messy early-decade curls, switching to an elegant, high chignon or a tightly pulled-back bun and razor-sharp, texturized 90s piecey micro-bangs that framed her face.

Shania Twain in 2003

Like much of the early 2000s aesthetic, Shania's style became futuristic with the arrival of a new millennium.

Her album Up! came with a sleek, futuristic, and athletic pop-vixen aesthetic, shifting from the high-glamour theatrical dresses to a highly energetic street-style look.

Her 2003 makeup was fresh and bronzed, highlighting a bright complexion, soft smoky eyeliner, and neutral, glossy lips.

Shania Twain in 2007

By the end of the decade, her style went softer yet again. In 2007, at 42 years old, she often wore her long, rich dark-brown hair styled with voluminous face-framing pieces, subtle cascading tendrils, and a textured high bun.

Her makeup was soft, romantic, fresh, and warm, favoring looks with soft bronzed skin, heavy mascara with a subtle smoky eye, and warm nude or peach-toned lip gloss.

Shania Twain in 2015

Her biggest visual reinvention came in 2015. She started the year with her signature highly polished, structured "pageant" curls, but soon swapped them when, at 50, she celebrated the launch of her heavily publicized Rock This Country Tour by ditching her signature dark brunette locks for an entirely new, edgy rock-and-roll persona.

She then debuted ultra-long, textured platinum blonde hair, frequently styled in beachy, relaxed waves or voluminous, piecey layers that fit the rock aesthetic of her tour.

Shania Twain in 2022

Another big change came in 2022, when she underwent a vibrant, playful style reinvention to gear up for her sixth studio album, Queen of Me.

At the time, Shania was all about colorful hair, bold patterns, and dramatic, nostalgic call-backs to her 90s peak.

She dyed her hair a vibrant bubblegum pink and rose-gold color which she said made her feel younger and added a pop-art edge to her wardrobe.

Shania in 2024

Just before turning 60, Shania spent 2024 as a fearless, rotating fashion chameleon, intentionally using hair and wardrobe as fluid forms of art.

She explicitly rejected ageist styling standards, and admittedly began leaning heavily into high-fashion wigs to playfully embrace going gray, changing her hair texture and hue almost weekly.

While fans and online critics started to speculate on whether she'd have had any plastic surgery done, she promptly denied the claims, saying she is "embracing the sag."

Shania Twain in 2026

In her interview for the Making Space with Hoda Kotb podcast in 2023, she rejected the notion that she would go through cosmetic procedures - a common feature of the Mar-a-Lago face popular in 2026.

She said: "I've come to a point where, no, I'm not gonna do it... Maybe that was probably part of what pushed me to go, 'OK, it's time to start loving yourself in your own skin,' because sure I've got lots of friends that have had very successful surgeries, but I've also seen others that aren't so successful.

"And then I think, 'Well, what if I'm one of those who doesn't heal very well? Then I'm gonna hate that about myself.' Then I'm gonna regret doing it. And then, maybe I'm going to fall and cut myself, and I'm gonna need stitches, for real."