Katy Perry had chilling nickname for ex Russell Brand before comedian's shame

Katy Perry's strange nickname for her ex-husband has been revealed as the disgraced comedian is found guilty of rape. The pair were married for just 14 months between 2010 and 2011, with their divorce finalised in 2012.

The following year, Perry told Piers Morgan at a Vanity Fair party in Washington, DC, and he later revealed the comment in an opinion piece in The Sun earlier this week. She reportedly said that she loved Brits because they're "so damn confident", adding: "Trouble is, I find that irresistible. I love Brits... Well, not all of them - not Rasputin, obviously."

Morgan questioned the apparent comparison between Brand and Rasputin, calling the latter "fiercely intelligent", "sex-crazed", "manipulative", and "controlling".

Rasputin was a monk who became associated with the monarchy in the final years of the Russian Empire, which brought the family into disrepute.

He was often drunk and womanising, and said to have influenced the royal family until he was murdered by royalists in 1919, following one unsuccessful assassination attempt.

Morgan claimed that Brand discovered the nickname and was "thrilled" with it, reportedly calling Rasputin a "pretty powerful bloke" who could "manipulate" people with his eyes.

Katy Perry and Russell Brand were married.

He described him as a "mad monk" with "mystical powers", Morgan alleges, who was "having it off with everyone, drinking and getting into fights". Brand reportedly said he "liked" the mystic figure, adding that he was "all right".

He is now facing years in prison after being found guilty of raping one of his fans and sexually assaulting three women during his showbiz heyday.

Brand, now 51, preyed on women he encountered while becoming one of Britain's best-known stand-up comedians, a lauded TV and radio host, and a Hollywood movie star.

His victims came to court to reveal how Brand had forced them into sexual activity, sometimes within seconds of them first meeting, using his immense fame to determinedly pursue a goal of sex with 5,000 women.

And Southwark Crown Court heard how Brand, who once boasted he would not relent in his pursuit of sex before getting his "birthright orgasm", ignored pleas from women for him to stop.

Six women gave evidence against Brand, while the former comedian, who was once married to Katy Perry, could not persuade any of his celebrity friends or former showbiz colleagues to give evidence in his defence.

On Thursday, a jury found Brand guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was cleared of two further charges of rape and one allegation of attempted indecent assault.

Brand now faces the prospect of a lengthy prison term when he is sentenced on Monday next week, just over three years after first being exposed as a rapist and sexual predator.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, who led the Metropolitan Police investigation, paid tribute to the "extraordinary courage, resilience and determination" of the women who spoke out against Brand.

He said: "Despite intense media and public scrutiny, they relived deeply personal and traumatic experiences and placed their trust in us. Without their bravery, this outcome would not have been possible.

"Brand used his influence, status and fame to prey on and exploit women. As his profile grew, so too did his sense of entitlement. I hope this conviction sends a clear message that no one is above the law, no matter how famous or powerful they may be."

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