Melania Trump brings Russian oligarch sanctioned by US to speak in the White House

Melania was handed a gift from Dmitriev

Melania Trump hosted a Russian oligarch sanctioned by the U.S. to speak in the White House, as she touted her role in a temporary ceasefire in the Ukrainian City of Oleshky.

Kirill Dmitriev, the US-savvy, Harvard-educated head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, spoke in front of Melania and press, thanking her for her role. During his remarks, Dmitriev presented Melania with a gift, a drawing from a girl thanking her for helping secure the ceasefire.

The United States sanctioned Dmitriev and the Russian Direct Investment Fund in 2022 after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. At the time, the U.S. Treasury called the financier "a close associate of Putin."

In February 2025, Dmitriev was appointed Russia's special presidential envoy for foreign investment and economic cooperation.

A small city in southern Ukraine that has been isolated for months by fighting has received a short break in the nearly five-year war so aid can enter and civilians can leave. U.S. first lady Melania Trump helped broker the localized ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine around Oleshky, a Russian-occupied city she said is "on the brink of disaster."

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets with Melania

The temporary halt in fighting began at 3 a.m. Tuesday to allow shipments of medicine, food, and water into Oleshky before evacuation corridors open later in the week. Conditions in Oleshky are dire, with food and medical supplies dangerously scarce for up to 2,000 people still there, while drones and land mines make movement difficult.

Special counsel Robert Mueller, in his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, reported that Dmitriev met Erik Prince, a major Trump donor and founder of the security firm formerly known as Blackwater, in January 2017. The meeting took place as Trump prepared to take office and as Russia sought channels to the incoming administration.

Oleshky is in Ukraine's partially occupied Kherson region. It lies along the Dnipro River, which separates Ukrainian forces from the city's Russian occupiers. Russian troops seized it on the first day of the full-scale invasion, which began Feb. 24, 2022. Buildings were shelled and burned.

Dmitriev later told Russian outlet RBC in 2020 that he took part in "various discussions on how to improve relations between Russia and the United States," while dismissing any implication of misconduct. "There is nothing secret about this; we discuss it completely openly," he said.

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Dmitriev's position remains informal. If current peace proposals succeed, Dmitriev "would definitely get a very, very high five from Vladimir Putin," Barbashin said.

Although Dmitriev is not a career diplomat, the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund has become a central figure in shaping a new proposal to end Moscow's war in Ukraine.

That prominence is not entirely unexpected. A former investment banker, Dmitriev has increasingly acted as a back-channel messenger between the Kremlin and allies of U.S. President Donald Trump, even while he remains under U.S. sanctions.

His lack of official diplomatic status could actually help, said Boris Bondarev, a former Russian diplomat who resigned in protest after the 2022 invasion. Bondarev said the Kremlin, by sending Dmitriev to speak with Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff, found an interlocutor with whom the real estate developer could be comfortable.

"To work with him well, you need to find the right contact, someone who can win him over," Bondarev said.

Melania hosted reps from Russia and Ukraine in her bid for a wider-range ceasefire

Dmitriev was born in 1975 in Kyiv, now Ukraine, when it was part of the Soviet Union. Russian state media outlet TASS has said he participated in a U.S. school exchange program as a student and later attended Stanford University.

By 2000, he had earned an MBA from Harvard Business School. He then worked at Goldman Sachs and McKinsey & Company, according to a profile published by the World Economic Forum.

After his early career in U.S. finance, Dmitriev built his standing through private equity roles in Russia and Ukraine. When the Russian Direct Investment Fund was created in 2011, he was named chief executive. In that job, he served as a face of Russia's push for foreign capital, working with major Western companies while trying to attract investment.

Political analyst Anton Barbashin said Dmitriev gained a reputation as a skilled negotiator with a more modern approach than senior, Soviet-trained figures in Russia's Foreign Ministry.

Barbashin said Dmitriev helped deepen financial ties between Russia and countries including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

"This is basically where he kind of got his credits as a diplomat," said Barbashin. "He generally had a reputation of a straight-to-business person, very business-oriented."

Barbashin added that Dmitriev may be well matched to dealing with Trump's circle.

Dmitriev "understands the Americans, specifically the Trump Americans: the business-oriented people who think in terms of profits, who think in terms of deals," said Barbashin.

Moscow and Kyiv have each blamed the other for the humanitarian crisis. Ukraine has repeatedly called for a localized ceasefire to organize evacuations. As the occupying power, Russia is required under international law to ensure civilians under its control have what they need to survive.

After the deal was announced, the first lady expressed hope that the humanitarian mission would succeed and emphasized the importance of Pope Leo XIV's backing. "It is great to have (the) pope's support," she said. "I hope everything goes as it's planned."