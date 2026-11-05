Corey LaJoie says 'everyone wants to kill each other' in NASCAR battle

Corey LaJoie believes there is no love lost between NASCAR drivers

Corey LaJoie believes "everybody wants to kill each other" in NASCAR compared to open-wheel racing series, following on from another chaotic event at Martinsville on Sunday.

In the penultimate race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series, William Byron dominated the Xfinity 500 to claim his first victory of the season, while championship leader Kyle Larson extended his points lead to 67 points over Christopher Bell heading into the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway with a ninth-place finish.

The day, however, was overshadowed by aggressive brake-checking incidents that drew severe pushback and penalties, with Carson Hocevar and Josh Berry both receiving fines and being docked 25 driver points for their on-track behavior.

It followed a week in which a devastating multi-car pileup swept up a NASCAR-record 28 cars at the YellaWood 500 at Talladega, as Joey Logano's No. 22 Ford also went airborne and flipped completely upside down during a frantic Lap 183 accordion-style crash.

Both incidents were triggered by fellow drivers bumping one another, with the fallout from certain events seeing numerous rivals taking aim at each other for their antics behind the wheel.

Having watched Formula 1 drivers, including title rival and Mercedes teammate George Russell, congratulate Kimi Antonelli on his maiden title win at the Mexico Grand Prix on the same day, LaJoie has concluded that the relationships between members of both sports are wildly different.

Speaking on this week's episode of his Stacking Pennies podcast, LaJoie specifically pointed to the post-race tensions at a short track like Martinsville Speedway when comparing the camaraderie between drivers in open-wheel racing series and NASCAR stock car racing.

"I think that open-wheel guys, be it F1 or IndyCar guys, are more chummy with each other because (of) the racecraft; you can't rub fenders or tires. You can't, like, I can't touch you on a restart because then we both crash and we're both out," LaJoie said.

"So those guys do, like, go to dinner with each other, and they, like, hug each other after a race. There's none of that in NASCAR because, you see, at Martinsville, nobody likes each other. Everybody wants to kill each other."

LaJoie cited NASCAR's hyper-aggressive culture as reason for the persistent feuds between drivers

The differences between F1 and NASCAR drivers aren't always because of personal dynamics, of course.

In open-wheel racing, such as F1 or IndyCar, the cars cannot handle physical contact. As LaJoie said, touching tires or fenders at high speeds can immediately cause a catastrophic double-crash that knocks both competitors out of the race.

As a result, this naturally forces these racers to be friendlier and more respectful towards one another, rather than necessarily doing so on their own.

In NASCAR, though, stock cars have durable body panels and heavy bumpers built for contact, meaning drivers are much more willing to shove their way past one another - and get under each other's skin as a result.