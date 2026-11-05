Nicolas Cage, 62, supported by much younger wife Riko Shibata, 31, on red carpet

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata

Nicolas Cage's wife joined him at his latest red carpet appearance, in the California premiere of Madden

Nicolas Cage was pictured on the red carpet of his new film in California on November 4 and was joined by his wife Riko Shibata, 31 - exactly half his age - who posed for pictures by his side.

The 62-year-old actor was at the event - at the Culver Theater in Culver City - to promote Madden, in which he plays late football coach, commentator, and NFL icon John Madden.

The two were joined by Christian Bale, Nicolas' co-star, who plays former Raiders owner Al Davis, director David O. Russell, Kathryn Hahn, Sienna Miller, John Mulaney, and Shane Gillis, as well as members of John Madden's family.

Madden is scheduled to be released on November 11.

Nicolas' most recent red carpet appearance

Nicolas Cage stepped on the red carpet this Wednesday (November 4) to promote his upcoming film Madden, where he plays the title character, NFL legend John Madden.

He was joined by his co-stars and director David O. Russell, and posed for picutres alongside his wife, Riko Shibata, who is exactly half his age.

For the event, in The Culver Theater in Culver City, California, Nicolas was wearing a black suit with an orange textured tie.

Riko's outfit

Riko, 31, attended the event with her 62-year-old husband and chose a STAUD Esther Butterfly high-neck mini dress for the occasion.

She paired it with a brown pointed-toe slingback pair of heels and a brown shoulder bag.

Her long black hair was down, with neat straight bangs. She wore no visible accessories, and her nails were painted black as she held hands with Nicolas on the red carpet.

How they met

Riko, who is four years younger than Nicolas' oldest son Weston, met her husband through mutual friends in Shiga, Japan.

The actor was there filming Prisoners of the Ghostland, and Riko, a Kyoto native, actually secured a small role in the film, credited as a "mannequin woman".

Cage revealed that he was immediately stunned by her beauty, but the real breakthrough in their connection came when they started talking about animals.

Their connection

Then, while talking, Cage asked her if she had any pets, and she replied that she owned flying squirrels, specifically, two sugar gliders.

Famous for his eccentricities and appreciation for unique animals, Cage later noted to Entertainment Tonight that this was the exact moment he knew they were compatible: "I thought, 'That's it. This could work out.'".

Not long after they got together, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, forcing the new couple to endure a long-distance relationship and rely on video calls to stay connected.

How he proposed

Struggling to deal with the distance between them, Cage decided not to wait until they could see each other in person and proposed to her over FaceTime.

He customized a unique black diamond engagement ring (her favorite color) and shipped it to her in Japan via FedEx.

They were finally reunited in the United States and went public with their relationship in February 2020, making waves when their first paparazzi photos showed them holding hands while visiting the 9-foot-tall pyramid tomb Cage bought for himself in a New Orleans cemetery.

Their wedding and daughter

The couple married on 16 February 2021 in an intimate, highly personalized ceremony at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas.

The date was chosen to honor the birthday of his late father, August Coppola, and Riko walked down the aisle in a striking handmade three-layer Japanese bridal kimono from Kyoto, while Nicolas wore a Tom Ford tuxedo.

They welcomed their daughter in 2022: August Francesca Coppola Cage, Riko's first child and Cage's third - after Weston Coppola Cage, 35, and Kal-El Coppola Cage, 21.

The family of three now splits their time between their travels and their home base in the United States, with August occasionally spotted joining her parents on the red carpet for Cage's major film premieres.

The premiere

The world premiere the couple attended also featured Nicolas' co-stars Christian Bale (who plays former Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis), Kathryn Hahn (who plays Virginia Madden), Sienna Miller, John Mulaney, and Shane Gillis, as well as director David O. Russell.

Also in attendance were Super Bowl champions and football personalities such as Michael Strahan, Marshawn Lynch, and Julian Edelman, as well as members of the John Madden family.

Madden is coming to cinemas soon

Directed by David O. Russell, the biopic chronicles the unique journey of John Madden, covering his transition from a Super Bowl-winning partnership with the Raiders to becoming football's most recognizable broadcast voice, and ultimately, his path to building the multi-billion-dollar Madden NFL video game empire.

Madden opens in select cinemas on Wednesday, 11 November, and debuts globally on Amazon Prime Video a week later on Wednesday, 18 November 2026.