Seven in 10 Americans now own up to 10 smart devices - but still want more

Smart devices are essential to most households

Seven in 10 Americans now own up to 10 smart devices - including thermostats, security cameras and pet feeders. A poll of 5,000 homeowners found six in 10 (59%) think their house is 'smart'.

TVs (23%), doorbells (22%) and outdoor cameras or lighting (16%) the most popular forms of smart tech bought across the past 12 months. But many are already turning their attention to what they'll buy next, with smart doorbells, lighting, solar panels or locks all on wish lists.

A spokesperson for Vivint, which commissioned the research as part of its annual How We Home report said: "For many homeowners, a smart home isn't only about convenience or personalization, it's also about having greater visibility into and control over their energy usage.

"For example, connected thermostats, lighting and energy monitors can give people more insight into their consumption and help them manage household costs more effectively.

"We're seeing more energy-related devices on smart home wish lists this year, so it's clear homeowners are thinking about how technology can make their homes more energy conscious."

"The modern smart home is evolving quickly, and consumers are excited about what comes next."

Smart devices can help homeowners manage costs more effectively

The study also found lifestyle and priority shifts are increasingly impacting smart home adoption and preferences. It emerged 42% of homeowners are currently caring for a family member or expect to in the next five years.

When considering how home automation systems could help them care for family members, respondents said their top priority is receiving alerts about falls or other emergencies (45%).

This is followed by the ability to remotely monitor a loved one's health and well-being when they're not there (31%).

It emerged 24% fully trust their devices when it comes to their privacy - and 28% of these homeowners have faith in them because they opt for brands they consider dependable.

While 16% would be willing to pay extra for a house if a smart home setup is already included.

The research also found the average American has spent $560 on their home security over the last five years. With the figures showing, 46% are more concerned about theft, compared to five years ago. As one in five someone who has experienced an attempted or successful home or car break-in.

Potential homeowners would pay extra for a house with a smart set up

The study carried out through OnePoll.com found many would be comfortable with AI detecting unusual activity around their home (39%) and locking their doors at night (27%).

It also emerged 80% have or would be open to having smart home devices professionally installed.

A spokesperson for Vivint added: "With 80% considering professionally installed smart home technology, it's clear many homeowners value the reassurance that comes with having their devices set up by an expert.

"As homes become more connected, it's not about having individual smart devices, but making sure they work together reliably. Related, devices must be set up properly to immediately meet the needs of the household from day one.

"Professional installation can eliminate the margin of error when installing a connected home, giving homeowners greater confidence that the technology they've invested in is ready to work as intended."

Control over energy usage is a key priority