Yana Lantratova is accused of abducting children from Ukraine

U.S. first lady Melania Trump is set to meet with both Russian and Ukrainian representatives at the White House on Thursday, November 5, including a Russian woman who was allegedly involved in child abduction in Ukraine.

Ukraine's ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, and his Russian counterpart, Yana Lantratova, will both be hosted at the White House later today, according to Ukrainian and Russian authorities.

The controversial Russian ombudsman is set to meet with her Ukrainian counterpart to try to revive efforts for peace between the two warring countries.

The U.S. government sanctioned 37-year-old Lantratova in 2022, making her ineligible to enter the country without a special waiver from the U.S. State Department, however.

"She is directly related to the fact of forced deportation of Ukrainian children from the TOT of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, with their subsequent adoption into Russian families," according to the Ukrainian website war-sanctions.gur.gov.ua.

The website states that in September 2022, Lantratova "personally arrived in the temporarily occupied Kherson region and illegally took two children from an orphanage in Kherson to the territory of the russian federation."

One of the two abducted children was then illegally transferred for adoption to a woman called Varlamova Inna Gennadievna and her husband, a member of the State Duma of the russian federation, Mironov Sergey Mikhailovich, the website added, and the child's surname and place of birth were changed.

The Kremlin confirmed that Lantratova is set to arrive in Washington, provided her travel goes to plan.

"As I understand it, Yana Lantratova will lead the delegation, if she can get there in time," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday. He added that "as of a couple of hours ago, not everyone flying with her had received a visa yet."

People evacuated from Oleshky arrive in Ukraine, after a Melania brokered ceasefire

The Office of the first lady issued a statement about the meeting on Tuesday, reporting that Melania Trump had independently initiated the event between the opposing sides, having previously also secured a ceasefire in Oleshky in Ukraine's Kherson region.

"Mrs. Trump independently initiated engagement between the two warring nations and successfully secured a ceasefire in Oleshky and the surrounding Kherson region," it said.

The statement added that it marked "an extraordinary moment in American history".

The first lady is also expected to deliver a statement on the ceasefire in Oleshky at 11 am Eastern time on Thursday at the White House, the White House added.

Oleshky has been under Russian occupation since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and its humanitarian crisis has been worsening since mid-2026. The residents have been facing severe shortages of food, drinking water, electricity, and medical supplies, while Russian forces have blockaded the town, which has prevented humanitarian organizations from delivering aid there.