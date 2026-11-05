Meghan Markle 'wanted to do things her own way' after clashing with royals, butler claims

Meghan Markle is no longer close with her royal relatives

Meghan Markle has been estranged from the Royal Family for years, with a former royal butler suggesting a possible reason for the troubled relationship.

The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, stepped down as a senior working royals six years ago, before moving to start a new life in America. The couple are now living back in the UK, however, with royal fans wondering if there'll now be a full Royal Family reunion.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold doesn't believe this will be something the royals are all keen on doing, however.

Speaking exclusively to The Express US, he shared, "I don't think things have changed at all since Meghan joined the Royal Family. I think she just wanted to do things her own way, and ultimately, that didn't work."

Grant's comments come after Harry's uncle, Earl Charles Spencer, recently opened up about life inside the Royal Family, suggesting it isn't easy for women who marry into the institution.

Meghan Markle isn't close with the Royal Family

Speaking in New York, Earl Charles Spencer said, "I think there are certain people who find it very difficult to be inside of it. I think if you grow up in a Royal Family, it's a lot easier than marrying into it. If you look at the wives of those who've married in, it's tough. It's a way of thinking that is very specific."

Earl Spencer's sister, Princess Diana, joined the Royal Family when she married King Charles in July 1981. Their marriage didn't last, however, with the couple splitting in December 1992 and finalizing their divorce in August 1996.

Responding to Earl Spencer's comments, Grant said, "I don't agree. Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, married into the Royal Family.

"She was an aristocrat, and although she declined the Duke of York's invitation on two occasions because of the prospect of royal life, she eventually accepted. She went on to become the matriarch of the family and, essentially, the person who held the Monarchy together."

The former royal butler added, "I would say the same applies to the Princess of Wales today. She married into the Royal Family and has made a huge success of it.

"I never witnessed any real struggles or difficulties on her part, other than when the press would obviously mob her. I think that's where the real issue lies."

He concluded, "But as far as being welcomed into the family is concerned, she was welcomed with open arms. So, I'm afraid I have to disagree with Earl Spencer."