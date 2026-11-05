Chaos as dozens of European flights diverted after bomb threats force emergency landings

Dublin-Rome flight diverted to French military base

France was among the countries affected by the bomb scares

Flights across Europe were forced into emergency landings on Thursday following bomb threats, authorities confirmed.

To make matters more confusing, the incidents came on the heels of hoax bomb threats earlier in the week that triggered searches, diversions, and, in one instance, a military escort.

More than a dozen flights departing from cities including Copenhagen, Dublin, Helsinki, Madrid, Milan, and Warsaw were confirmed to have been targeted. Most were diverted to alternate airports for emergency landings, while others touched down safely at their original destinations. So far, inspections have not uncovered any hazardous or suspicious materials.

While such threats are not unprecedented, the latest wave of incidents arrives amid heightened geopolitical tensions and a series of other disturbances, including attacks on supermarket refrigeration systems, drone incursions across Europe, and mysterious triggers to alert apps. Authorities have cautioned that hybrid threats remain widespread.

Meanwhile, Czech police confirmed that searches of four additional aircraft that landed in Prague following bomb threats came back clear, though officials have yet to release details on the origins of those flights.

Chaos across Europe

Chaotic scenes have been observed across Europe, following the halting of multiple flights on Thursday after being diverted because of bomb threats, authorities said.

The incidents followed hoax bomb threats earlier this week that prompted searches, diversions, and, in one case, a military escort.

Passengers check flights

Passengers were left checking their flights on the board at Leonardo da Vinci International Airport in Fiumicino, near Rome.

Elsewhere, pne runway at Chopin Airport was briefly closed while officials conducted routine security checks.

Multiple airports affected

Additionally, three Ryanair aircraft heading to Sofia, Bulgaria, were forced to make unscheduled landings due to bomb threats.

Two planes, originating from Copenhagen, Denmark, and Madrid, touched down without incident at Sofia's Vasil Levski Airport, airport representatives confirmed to the press.

Multiple airlines affected

A LOT Polish Airlines flight from Warsaw to Brussels landed at its destination without incident, and subsequent inspections revealed no hazardous or suspicious items.

Meanwhile, a Wizz Air flight from Milan to Bucharest touched down safely following a bomb threat, according to airport spokesman Teo Postelnicu.

Fighter jets escort planes

A Finnair flight from Helsinki to Rome landed safely at Rome's Leonardo da Vinci Airport at approximately 9:30 a.m., escorted by Italian Air Force fighter jets, according to an airport official with knowledge of the situation.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly.

Bomb threats emailed in

Authorities confirmed that an emailed bomb threat had been received, though a thorough sweep by police bomb disposal experts uncovered no explosives.

A Warsaw-bound flight was diverted to Vienna after Polish authorities received a mail containing an abstract threat, according to Stefan Loidl, a police spokesperson in Lower Austria province. The aircraft was cleared and subsequently continued on to Warsaw.

Austria and Poland affected

Loidl also disclosed that Vienna Airport had received an abstract threat involving four additional flights, which he declined to identify. Despite the warning, airport operations remained unaffected.

Polish officials inspected a LOT aircraft preparing to leave Warsaw for Paris on Thursday morning following a threat report at Warsaw's Chopin Airport, according to airport spokesman Piotr Rudzki. Authorities found no evidence of danger.

Aer Lingus flight affected

An Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Rome was redirected to a military air base in western France due to a bomb threat, according to the French prime minister's office. The aircraft landed safely at the base in Évreux, Normandy, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu's office confirmed.

All 151 passengers reported safe

All 151 passengers and six crew members were reported safe, with military bomb disposal teams conducting a thorough examination of the plane. The office added that it was following the situation in real time, with no further details immediately available.

False bomb threats recorded earlier in the week

It comes after multiple flights throughout Europe were targeted by false bomb threats earlier this week, resulting in searches, route changes and, in one instance, an Italian air force escort until touchdown, authorities confirmed.