Donald Trump says Bill de Blasio is 'worst mayor' in NYC history after Fox News interview

Donald Trump has once again spoken out against Fox News after former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio clashed with hosts on the TV channel.

The Democratic politician joined Fox News' Election Night coverage on Tuesday, November 3, alongside Kayleigh McEnany, Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum and Karoline Leavitt.

De Blasio argued that the Democratic Party's focus on affordability was "one of the reasons Democrats are winning tonight."

He said, "Clear, consistent message on affordability: that's what they need to work on when they get into office. Not chasing after impeachment - and I put Pete Hegseth aside when I say that for a moment 'cause I think his case is particular.

"But in general, Democrats need to talk about kitchen table issues, pocket book issues, do something about it and challenge the president in a productive way."

Bill de Blasio appeared on Fox News to discuss the results of the midterm elections

He continued, "Say, 'Hey, we're putting this on the table, sign it. We want to give people back those Medicaid opportunities to get healthcare. We want to make sure the American people can actually pay their bills.'

"Put that kind of legislation on the table in front of the president, and if he'll sign it, God bless, then we're moving forward our nation.

"If he won't sign it, he's cooking the Republicans' goose even more for 2028."

However, 38-year-old McEnany, who served as the White House press secretary during the first Trump administration from 2020 to 2021, said she hoped the so-called "Trump derangement syndrome" will keep Democrats from addressing affordability.

She then went on to mention some of the "socialist" policies put forward by Democrats Abdul El-Sayed, Troy Jackson, Claire Valdez and Angie Nixon, mentioning the latter's hesitation in describing Cuba as a dictatorship.

McEnany then said the hoped de Blasio would have "the courage of Haley Stevens to say, 'I reject that.'" Democratic Michigan Representative Stevens cross-endorsed Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers after withdrawing her previous support for her former primary rival, Democrat El-Sayed.

However, de Blasio accused his fellow panelist of missing the point, as he said, "That's not what people are voting on."

The former NYC mayor said the Democrats won the midterms thanks to their focus on affordability

He added, "I've been on many Fox programs. I respect this network, but I've gotta tell you guys - you're missing the plot.

"The American people are looking at a war they do not believe in, and they did not authorize. They're looking at prices that are making it impossible for middle-class people, let alone working-class people, to live."

He pointed out that everyday Americans are losing their healthcare, as he accused the Republican Party of failing to address those concerns.

"I think Republicans in Florida, there are plenty of Republicans tonight who said, 'I'm not getting what I expected from this president,'" he added.

President Trump appeared enraged after watching the Fox News exchange, as he took to Truth Social to share a critical post against the network, accusing it of bearing responsability for the Republicans' losses in the midterms.

The 80-year-old wrote, "Why does FoxNews have Bill de Blasio, the Worst Mayor in the History of New York City, on air, ranting and raving like a Lunatic?

"He left the City in disgrace, and the damage he caused was incalculable - It has never been the same, and now he's telling us how to run America.

"FoxNews bears responsibility for these losses by constantly and consistently putting on the Dumocrat opposition, and worse. GOD BLESS AMERICA! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Donald Trump has been critical of Fox News

It comes after Trump hit out at Fox host Baier during a live phone interview to discuss the results of the midterms.

At some point, Baier, 56, asked Trump whether, looking back at the Republican picks for the midterms, he now has any regrets about "candidate quality," mentioning Ken Paxton, who was defeated by Dermocrat James Talarico, and Darline Graham, who was defeated by Democrat Annie Andrews.

However, the president said he "had no choice" when the Republican candidates were put forward.

President Trump supported Ken Paxton - but the Republican candidate was defeated

The president said, "Well, I had no choice. Ken Paxton, he's a good guy, and I just wasn't a fan of [John] Cornyn. You know, I just wasn't a fan. I found him to be a disloyal guy. He was not a fan of mine. You know, to be honest, when it wasn't fashionable, he wasn't there."

"I could say that about a lot of people. I could say that about you," Trump added, as Baier appeared to be huffing in response. "When it wasn't fashionable to be with Trump, he wasn't there."

Trump has refused to take responsibility for the Republicans' losses. He has congratulated the Democrats, saying they have "fought hard," and vowed to work with them.