Iran burns Trump billboards in a symbolic attack on US and Israel

Irainians burn a giant anti-US banner in Tehran

Celebrations erupted across Iran after U.S. voters, troubled by the ongoing war and rising fuel costs, handed Democrats control of Congress in Tuesday's election, delivering a substantial setback to Trump and the Republican Party.

In Tehran's Islamic Revolution Square, government supporters staged an organized demonstration against the United States and Israel, burning a large banner showing, from left, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

Thousands participated in the government-organized demonstration in Tehran on Wednesday, marking the anniversary of the 1979 U.S. Embassy takeover.

Pro-government protesters set fire to American and Israeli flags while chanting "Death to America" and "Death to Israel."

A banner depicting Netanyahu, Trump, Vance, and Witkoff is seen burning in Tehran

Meanwhile, Iranian officials expressed confidence Wednesday following the significant electoral defeat for President Donald Trump, as global leaders monitored whether Washington would bring the conflict with Iran to a close.

Iran's chief negotiator and parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, posted Wednesday on X that "Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message."

He cautioned that should the U.S. government disregard this call for change, "it will learn our NO comes with a Nightmare."

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, meanwhile rejected any notion that the U.S. would alter its stance toward the Islamic Republic.

The wider region has remained tense for weeks amid uncertainty over whether the U.S. will launch full-scale military operations against Iran. Diplomatic efforts continue in an attempt to avert renewed hostilities.

Iranian government supporters burn an Israeli flag during the annual rally

JD Vance was quick to agree that the Iran War had been a major factor in Republicans losing the midterms, after months of rumors that he had never been supportive of the conflict behind the scenes.

In a lengthy post on X, he wrote, "The real reason we lost is obvious to almost everyone ... The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night. If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that's at least honest."

Trump himself also admitted that the Iran War played a part in the results. Speaking to the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, he said, "Iran was a piece of it."

However, he also claimed to have no regrets, adding, "I don't think about it. I did the right thing. I would have done it again."