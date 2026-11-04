Trump vows To Be ‘Mr. Veto' to Democrats as president faces blue wave head on

Trump starts Truth Social posting spree

President Donald Trump appears to be hinting at using his veto power in response to the midterm election results that have been widely announced.

Democrats have won the Senate and have captured the House, which appears to have invoked the fury of the commander-in-chief.

The president posted a picture of a red hat with the word "VETO" emblazoned in white letters across it.

President Donald Trump appears to be gearing up to be "Mr. Veto" as Democrats take control of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The blue wave appears to have provoked the fury of the commander-in-chief.

The president posted a picture of a red hat with the word "VETO" emblazoned in white across it to Truth Social Tuesday evening. In recent interviews, Trump has proclaimed himself as "Mr. Veto" if the Democrats take control of Congress.

Trump's post came moments after he posted that the GOP would have won "IN A LANDSLIDE" if he were on the ballot.

"I wasn't on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP," the president wrote.

Annie Andrews flips South Carolina Senate

South Carolina's Senate seat flipped blue on election night as Democrat Annie Andrews beat incumbent Darline Graham, who took over for her brother, longtime Sen. Lindsay Graham, after he died.

There hasn't been a Democratic senator elected in South Carolina since 1998.

"You have shown the nation what is possible," Andrews said. "You have shown the nation that in this era of partisan divides, of vitriol and name-calling, in a politics dominated by billionaires and special interest groups and insiders in Washington, D.C., that we will not bow down."

Jon Ossoff for Senate Campaign Election Night Watch Party, Atlanta, USA - 03 Nov 2026

In Georgia, celebrants cheered as incumbent Democratic Sen. John Ossoff won his race against GOP Rep. Mike Collins.

Ossoff captured 58.9% of the vote compared to Collins' 41.1%. Ossoff's win comes as Democrats sweep the Senate and are projected to control the House.

Ossoff addressed supporters Tuesday night and reiterated his key talking points that the Trump administration is corrupt and that everyday Americans were falling behind.

"The American people have rebuked the depravity, corruption and incompetence of the failed lame duck president Donald J. Trump," he said. He added: "Together, we've affirmed that our task is not just to contain one president's wickedness, but to heal the brokenness beneath."

Crestfallen Darline Graham supporters

Darline Graham supporters were crestfallen as election results rolled in.

Graham, the younger sister of former Sen. Lindsey Graham, a close ally of President Trump, was appointed to her brother's Senate seat after he passed away in July.

Despite President Trump's backing, Darline was unable to capture the Republican stronghold state.

Talarico beats Texas AG Ken Paxton

Meanwhile, in Texas, Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico bested Trump's handpicked GOP candidate, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The 37-year-old's mission to become the first Democrat to win a statewide election in Texas since 1994 was completed Tuesday.

A large crowd erupted in cheers at Talarico's watch party in downtown Austin after the race was called. His victory was part of a breakthrough night for Democrats in Texas, where Republican Gov. Greg Abbott was also ousted by Gina Hinojosa.

"We just took back Texas," Talarico told supporters upon taking the stage.

Ohio GOP sadness

In Ohio, attendees at a GOP election-night watch party were in low spirits as they reacted to the candidates' concession speeches.

The highly competitive gubernatorial race between Democrat Amy Acton and Republican Vivek Ramaswamy ended with Ramaswamy conceding to Acton.

As she took the stage for her victory speech, Acton was greeted by the shrieks of joy, shouts and chants of "Amy! Amy! Amy!"

Keisha Lance Bottoms makes history

Democratic Governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms made history Tuesday, becoming the first woman and first Black person elected governor in Georgia.

Bottoms, the former mayor of Atlanta, defeated billionaire Republican Rick Jackson in the contest to succeed Gov. Brian Kemp.

Met with chants of "Keisha! Keisha!" as she took the stage at her victory party in Atlanta, Bottoms called her campaign a victory for all Georgians, from teachers to farmers to entrepreneurs.

Trump blasts GOP as results roll in

As the election results rolled in from across the country, Trump defiantly posted on Truth Social that the GOP would have won "IN A LANDSLIDE" if he were on the ballot.

The post was made just before 10:40 p.m. ET.

"I wasn't on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP," the president wrote.

GOP Senate Candidate Mike Rogers Holds Election Night Event In Detroit

Many analysts believe that Tuesday's midterm elections serve as a referendum on the Trump administration.

The Iran war, tariffs, high gas prices, and rising cost of living have soured some Republicans who previously voted for the president, while galvanizing Democratic voters to head to the polls.

Trump tanks in midterms exit poll

The president has received the lowest voter approval rating of any president during the midterm elections in a new CBS exit poll.

Trump's job approval rating sits at 38%, the poll shows. This is down from the 45% approval rating in the 2018 midterms during his first term.

Democrats were trying Tuesday to flip control of the state House, though Republicans were heavily favored to defend their Senate majority.

Trump (26280828986370)

The president's midterm approval rating also trails his predecessors, with former president Joe Biden at 44% in 2022 and former president Barack Obama at 44% in 2010.

Trump even fared worse than former president George W. Bush, who received a 43% approval rating while in the midst of the war in Afghanistan.

Democrats win House and Senate

Democrats have won control of the U.S. House in addition to the U.S. Senate, dealing a major blow to the Trump administration.

The next two years will usher in a new era of resistance toward the administration.

The president spent nearly all of last month holding rallies across the country to energize his base, but was unable to stop the sweeping Democratic wave.