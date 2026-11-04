Gavin Newsom's favorite aide draws comparisons to Trump's relationship with Natalie Harp

Gavin Newsom's most devoted aide is making waves as the California Governor mulls a potential 2028 presidential run-as some have begun to compare her to another infamous presidential aide.

The outgoing California governor, 59, who is leaving office because he is term-limited, may be light years away from Donald Trump when it comes to political views, but the devotion of former Deputy Chief of Staff Lindsey Cobia is raising eyebrows.

While he already ruled himself out of a run in 2028 if 2024 candidate and former Vice President Kamala Harris chose to run, his potential rise to the most powerful seat in the United States is leading to new scrutiny.

When it comes to Cobia, 36, she has drawn many comparisons to none other than Natalie Harp, 35, the blonde aide who has been nicknamed the "human printer" and become a flashpoint for Donald Trump.

Here's what to know about the devoted aide.

Gavin Newsom's most devoted aide is making waves as the California Governor mulls a potential 2028 presidential run-as some have begun to compare her to another infamous presidential aide.

The outgoing California governor, 59, who is leaving office because he is term-limited, may be light years away from Donald Trump when it comes to political views, but the devotion of former Deputy Chief of Staff Lindsey Cobia is raising eyebrows.

While he already ruled himself out of a run in 2028 if 2024 candidate and former Vice President Kamala Harris chose to run, his potential rise to the most powerful seat in the United States is leading to new scrutiny.

When it comes to Cobia, 36, she has drawn many comparisons to none other than Natalie Harp, 35, the blonde aide who has been nicknamed the "human printer" and become a flashpoint for Donald Trump.

Here's what to know about the devoted aide.

Cobia has worked for Newsom since 2016

Cobia has been a part of Newsom's orbit since 2016, after serving under him as Lieutenant Governor, managing the campaign to pass his Prop 63 gun control ballot initiative.

She went on to serve as his deputy campaign manager for his winning race as governor in 2018, and then became his deputy chief of staff when he took office.

However, she has since stepped down from her role, leaving her position in 2023, and has since shifted to being a senior adviser to the gubernatorial campaign of Xavier Becerra.

She has been married since 2017

Cobia was engaged to prosecutor Michael Redding when she began working for Newsom, and went on to marry him one year later, in 2017.

He also went on to work for Newsom after he became governor, being hired as the Deputy Cabinet Secretary for Public Safety.

He has retained his post even following his wife's departure from his office in 2023.

Her devotion to Newsom was noted early on

At the time that she joined Newsom, a staffer told the Daily Mail that she was like Reese Witherspoon's character in the movie Election, saying, "She's Tracy Flick. Intense, will knock people over to get what she wants."

"Lindsey made herself irreplaceable," another colleague told the publication.

This included taking on several roles within his orbit, making herself seemingly indispensable.

She was described as a valuable part of his campaign

"She was a utility player and did comms, did press, did strategy, did politics. You name it, Lindsey would have a finger on it," another source told Daily Mail.

"Lindsey is very good at her job, very skilled and very adept at keeping the trains running on time," another said. "There are reasons why Newsom wanted her around. She was extremely loyal to him."

There have been major conflicts involving her and Newsom's wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom

While she has been seen as invaluable to Newsom over the years, she reportedly has a known, simmering tension with his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, who has allegedly felt that Cobia was "obsessed" with her husband.

Among alleged incidents of discord were situations where Cobia was scheduled to travel to Scotland in 2021 for the United Nations Climate Change Conference, which was canceled by Newsom at the last minute allegedly due to his children begging him not to miss Halloween-but the Daily Mail reports he pulled out after his wife learned Cobia was going to be there.

Cobia also joined Newsom to attend Jesse Jackson's funeral in Chicago in March, while his wife was unable to attend.

There have been alleged frequent ‘blow-ups'

Sources also maintain that the First Partner would frequently rant about Cobia and why she was constantly with Newsom and had the power she did.

"Every six months to a year, there would be some sort of blow-up involving Jen," the source said.

Things allegedly have gotten so bad that the women are not even allowed in the room together, with the source saying, "On election night gatherings, Lindsey was not supposed to even be there in the room when Jen was there."

There are parallels to Trump's relationship with Harp

The situation has drawn parallels to Trump's relationship with Natalie Harp, who has also been actively devoted to the president-and has even drawn ire from others on his staff and his family.

One parallel is the alleged tension between Harp and First Lady Melania Trump, who reportedly refuses to be in the same rooms or spaces as her husband's most devoted aide, and has even been seen notably looking angry at recent events where both have been present.

Harp has made waves as Trump's "human printer"

Harp made waves for her devotion to Trump as his "human printer" who allegedly shows him social media posts and news articles that either praise him, or ones that criticize him, as they help suit a narrative.

She was allegedly the one behind his attempted ban on CNN, MSNBC and Politico in the White House, and also raised eyebrows when personal lettrs she had written to Trump where she declared he was the "only thing that mattered" to her were exposed.